Kane Russell Coleman Logan Announces New Board of Directors

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan has announced their new board of directors following their recent change in firm management. Newly-appointed Managing Director Karen A. Cox serves as Chair of the Board along with attorneys Patrick V. "Rick" Stark, Thomas G. Ciarlone Jr., and David Thrasher.

The firm has transitioned from governance by an executive committee with the establishment of the KRCL Board of Directors comprised of non-founding lawyers of KRCL and dedicated to establishing strategic direction and initiatives for the entire firm.

"KRCL is ushering in a new era of leadership, and I am honored to be named the Firm's Managing Director and Chair of the Board," Karen Cox said. "As a board, we are determined to continue pursuing the goals set forth by the Firm's founders. We have a great vision for the Firm, and with the work of our senior directors, the next generation of up-and-coming lawyers, and incoming lateral hires, I know we will achieve great things in 2020 and beyond."

KRCL's board will set policy and strategy from a big-picture perspective, keeping the firm's long-term goals and initiatives at the forefront of decision making. The board will also provide oversight and guidance to the firm's management. The C-suite management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Mike Demarest, is crucial to the success of these goals.

"I am proud of the strong management team that we have in place," CEO Mike Demarest said. "I am very excited about the Firm's potential and I look forward to seeing where we will be at the end of this year."

Kane Russell Coleman Logan is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992 with five lawyers, today KRCL employs more than 70 attorneys. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

