25.04.2022 21:43:00

Kansas City Life Announces Election of Walter E. Bixby as President and Chief Executive Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has elected Walter E. "Web" Bixby, LLIF, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kansas City Life Insurance Company. He is currently also Vice Chairman of the Board of Kansas City Life, President of Old American Insurance Company, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grange Life Insurance Company.

Mr. Bixby has worked in various roles during his 40 years with the Company. He was elected Assistant Vice President of the Company in 1985; Vice President, Marketing in 1990; Vice President, Marketing Operations in 1992; President of Old American in 1996, Vice Chairman of the Board in 2005; Executive Vice President in 2012; Chief Executive Officer of Grange Life in 2018, and President of Grange Life in 2022.

Mr. Bixby is a fourth-generation member of the Bixby family that has led the Company since 1904. He also serves as a Director of Old American Insurance Company, Grange Life Insurance Company, and Sunset Financial Services, subsidiaries of Kansas City Life.

Mr. Bixby is succeeding the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer after the announcement of the retirement of his brother R. Philip Bixby.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-election-of-walter-e-bixby-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301532312.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kansas City Life Insurance Co 42,06 -2,19% Kansas City Life Insurance Co

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schäppchenkäufe: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX deutlich stärker -- Asiatische Indizes letzlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen