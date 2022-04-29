29.04.2022 17:40:00

Kansas City Life Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded a net loss of $7.7 million or $0.79 per share in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $0.7 million or $0.07 per share in the first quarter of 2021. 

The largest factor in the decline in net income in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was an increase in policyholder benefits, largely from death benefits, net of reinsurance.  Policyholder benefits have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related impacts.  In addition, the amortization of deferred acquisition costs and operating expenses increased compared to the prior year.  Also, net investment income and net investment gains declined verses one year earlier.  Partially offsetting these, income tax expense decreased compared to the prior year, reflecting a higher pretax loss. 

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.  The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities.  The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

 

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(amounts in thousands, except share data)




Quarter Ended


March 31


2022


2021

Revenues

$

119,231


$

122,331

Net loss

$

(7,676)


$

(668)

Net loss per share,

basic and diluted

$

(0.79)


$

(0.07)

Dividends paid

$

0.27


$

0.27

Average number of shares
outstanding


9,683,414



9,683,414







 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-first-quarter-2022-results-301536413.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kansas City Life Insurance Co 37,00 -1,46% Kansas City Life Insurance Co

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen