|
01.04.2023 01:58:00
Kansas City Life Announces Retirement of Director Nancy Bixby Hudson
KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") announced today that Nancy Bixby Hudson, a member of the Board of Directors, has notified the Chairman of her retirement from the Board of Directors effective at the close of business on April 19, 2023.
Ms. Hudson has served on the Board since 1996. Ms. Hudson is also retiring from the Board of subsidiary Old American Insurance Company and previously served on the Board of former subsidiary Sunset Life Insurance Company of America.
Ms. Hudson has stated that it has been an honor to serve the policyholders and shareholders of Kansas City Life, and that she will continue to support the Company through her encouragement of leadership and the Board in the coming years.
R. Philip Bixby, Chairman of the Board, thanked Ms. Hudson for her service to the Company and her counsel through the years. "Nancy has provided strong leadership throughout her time on the Board, and it has been a privilege to serve with her over the last 27 years, and I wish her the best in her retirement."
Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-retirement-of-director-nancy-bixby-hudson-301787527.html
SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kansas City Life Insurance Co
|22,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Börsen und Asiens Märkte schließen mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.