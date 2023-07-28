Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.07.2023 17:42:00

Kansas City Life Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $4.5 million or $0.46 per share in the second quarters of both 2023 and 2022.  In the first six months of 2023 we recorded net income of $1.2 million or $0.13 per share compared to a net loss of $3.2 million or $0.33 per share in the first six months of 2022.

The results for the second quarter of 2023 reflected higher investment revenues and lower amortization of deferred acquisition costs compared to the second quarter of 2022.  Partially offsetting these improvements, insurance revenues declined, primarily from an increase in reinsurance ceded premiums, and policyholder benefits and operating expenses increased.

The improvement in the first six months of 2023 compared to the prior year reflected increases in investment and insurance revenues and lower amortization of deferred acquisition costs.  Partially offsetting these, policyholder benefits and operating expenses increased.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.  The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities.  The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia.  For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

 

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(amounts in thousands, except share data)



Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30


June 30


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues

$

123,952


$

114,579


$

249,921


$

233,810

Net income (loss)

$

4,463


$

4,485


$

1,222


$

(3,191)

Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$

0.46


$

0.46


$

0.13


$

(0.33)

Dividends paid

$

0.14


$

0.14


$

0.28


$

0.41

Average number of shares outstanding


9,683,414



9,683,414



9,683,414



9,683,414

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-second-quarter-2023-results-301888395.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

