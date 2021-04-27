 Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend | 27.04.21 | finanzen.at

+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
27.04.2021 02:04:00

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on April 26, 2021. The dividend will be payable on May 12, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2021.  

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301277237.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones beendet Montagshandel etwas schwächer -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX legt zum Handelsschluss leicht zu -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones bewegte sich am ersten Handelstag der Woche etwas nach unten. Der österreichische Aktienmarkt zog am Montag stark an. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas zuversichtlicher. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen