+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 02:50:00

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on April 25, 2022. The dividend will be payable on May 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 5, 2022.  

This amount of the dividend represents a significant reduction in the quarterly dividend that has been paid by the Company since the start of 2001.  The Board elected to reduce the dividend based on operating losses and increased capital strain that has arisen over the last few years due to a significant increase in death claims related to the COVID 19 pandemic coupled with the longer-term impact from the extremely low interest rate environment.

Newly elected President and Chief Executive Officer, Walter E. Bixby, stated that: "We have been consistent in making dividend distributions during the last few years despite ongoing operating losses and capital strain. The decision to reduce dividends was not taken lightly. We remain committed to providing Security Assured to our policyholders by maintaining a strong capital position, while we also work to meet shareholder expectations and to ensure the long-term success of the company. We are confident about what is ahead for Kansas City Life."

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

- ### -

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301532486.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kansas City Life Insurance Co 42,06 0,00% Kansas City Life Insurance Co

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Indizes uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus
Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag zunächst fester, am Nachmittag jedoch rutschten beide Indizes unter die Nulllinie, wo sie auch schlossen. Die US-Börsen notierten mit Abschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen