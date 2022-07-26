|
26.07.2022 02:12:00
Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend
KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on July 25, 2022. The dividend will be payable on Aug. 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on Aug. 4, 2022.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.
- ### -
Contact:
Katie Ernzen, Manager, Corporate
Communications and Public Information
816-753-7299, ext. 8484
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301592856.html
SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kansas City Life Insurance Co
|32,65
|-1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Zeichen der US-Notenbank: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte freundlich in die neue Woche starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte hingegen in Rot. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich im Montagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. In Fernost präsentierten sich die größten Börsen tiefer.