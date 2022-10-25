NEU: Bei BISON CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken..-w-
25.10.2022 00:54:00

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on Oct. 24, 2022. The dividend will be payable on Nov. 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 3, 2022.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301657818.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kansas City Life Insurance Comehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kansas City Life Insurance Co 29,30 1,88% Kansas City Life Insurance Co

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich -- Österreichische Börse wegen Nationalfeiertag geschlossen -- DAX letztlich im Plus
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Wegen des Nationalfeiertages wurde in Wien am Mittwoch nicht gehandelt. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen