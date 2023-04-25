|
25.04.2023 02:18:00
Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on April 24, 2023. The dividend will be payable on May 10, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2023.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301806134.html
SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company
