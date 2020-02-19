Kansas City Regional Wayfinding Study Public Open House

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA), several local jurisdictions, and the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) are hosting an open house to publicly display the final draft designs for a regional signage system for the Kansas City metro and the surrounding region. The project team will share results from public surveys, meetings and fieldwork observations. Life-size sign designs were developed based on this input, as well as focus group meetings with a regional steering committee.

There will be no formal presentation, but attendees will have an opportunity to study the proposed designs in-depth, review public input results, and ask questions of the project team.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. in the board room at the Mid-America Regional Council at 600 Broadway Boulevard, Suite 200, Kansas City, Missouri.

About Connecting Our Region

Connecting Our Region is an ongoing study across the Kansas City metro and beyond to create an inclusive signage plan that enhances the visitor experience and fits the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users. The goal is to develop a system that helps users find the logical and safe connections between key destinations and commercial districts in the region.

SOURCE Connecting Our Region