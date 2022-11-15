|
15.11.2022 15:08:00
KanTime Achieves Surescripts® Certifications to Provide Healthcare Professionals Trusted Insights to Improve Patient Care
DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KanTime, the fastest growing post-acute EHR software provider, has achieved Surescripts (R) certifications, joining a nationwide health information network to deliver simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing through its home health application.
Sundar Kannan, KanTime's CEO said, "KanTime is thrilled to be entering this partnership with Surescripts. Streamlining the medication reconciliation process provides our mutual customers with more time to spend with their patients. This partnership will enhance patient outcomes and clinician retention."
KanTime has adopted Surescripts Clinical Direct Messaging, Medication History and expanded E-Prescribing solutions. These solutions will deliver providers in home care settings the trusted patient intelligence they need as part of their existing EHR workflow, enhancing patient safety while saving time and reducing healthcare costs.
Surescripts solutions supporting KanTime's post-acute care providers include:
Surescripts Medication History makes it simpler to avoid adverse drug events and readmissions with a cleaner, more complete and intelligently enhanced picture of medications prescribed and dispensed.
Surescripts E-Prescribing sets the standard for safe, clear prescriptions with technology that enables high data quality and efficient prescriber/pharmacist communication.
Surescripts Clinical Direct Messaging securely delivers clinical communications, facilitating efficient workflows and smoother care coordination.
About KanTime
KanTime Healthcare Software is an American healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation, with over 1.4M patients, 210,000 users, $12.9B in processed claims, and 70M annual visits. We provide cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, palliative, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and achieve financial success.
KanTime works seamlessly on any point-of-care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kantime-achieves-surescripts-certifications-to-provide-healthcare-professionals-trusted-insights-to-improve-patient-care-301678585.html
SOURCE KanTime Healthcare Software
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGeopolitische Spannungen und Gewinnmitnahmen: Dow Jones zum Handelsende nur wenig verändert -- ATX und DAX schließen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwach. Die US-Börsen legen zur Wochenmitte eine Verschnaufpause ein. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen, es überwogen jedoch die Verluste.