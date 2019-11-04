Kantum Pharma Founder to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Beneficial Effects of P2Y14 Antagonist in Acute Kidney Injury at the American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantum Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the prevention and treatment of damaging inflammation triggered by innate immunity, announced today that the Company's scientific founder, Dr. Sylvie Breton, will present her lab's groundbreaking research characterizing a key pathway responsible for initiating renal inflammation and a therapeutic approach for preventing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

Title: The P2Y14 Receptor: Linking the Intercalated Cell to Immune Defense



Presenter: Sylvie Breton, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School



Time: Thursday, November 7, at 3:30 p.m.



Location: 146 C, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Dr. Breton's presentation will cover the elucidation of the P2Y14 purinergic receptor's role in initiating renal inflammation and the beneficial effects of administering a P2Y14 antagonist to attenuate kidney inflammation and damage. This work provided the scientific rationale for Kantum's lead program, KB-1801, which is being developed for the prevention of Cardiac Surgery-Associated Acute Kidney Injury.

About Cardiac Surgery-Associated Acute Kidney Injury (CSA-AKI)

In the U.S., approximately 600,000 cardiac surgery procedures are completed annually. An estimated 30% of all cardiac surgery patients develop AKI, which confers a nine-fold increase in in-hospital mortality and significant post-discharge risks related to readmission, progression to end-stage renal disease, and mortality. It is estimated that Cardiac Surgery-Associated AKI creates an incremental cost burden on the U.S. healthcare system of greater than $7 billion each year.

About Kantum Pharma

Kantum Pharma is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to prevent or reduce inflammation initiated through the Uridine Diphosphate (UDP)-hexose/P2Y14 purinergic receptor axis in organs such as the kidneys, lungs and female reproductive tract. The company's initial small molecule therapeutic program, KB-1801, has been shown preclinically to reduce renal inflammation and has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for AKI and Delayed Graft Function.

The company was founded based on the pioneering work of Dr. Sylvie Breton's lab at Massachusetts General Hospital. Kantum Pharma's investors include Broadview Ventures and a number of private individual investors. (www.kantumpharma.com)

