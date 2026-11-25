(RTTNews) - Kanzhun Limited (BZ, 2076.HK), an online recruitment platform in China, reported Wednesday a loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit on one-time items, while adjusted earnings were higher than last year. Further, the firm issued positive fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

Separately, the company announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million of its shares, effective from November 25 for a 12-month period.

The new program will operate in conjunction with the company's existing share repurchase program amended on March 18, under which it may repurchase up to $400 million over its extended term through August 28, 2027.

In its third quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB246.02 million or $36.69 million, compared with net income of RMB806.63 million last year.

Net loss per ADS was RMB0.55 or $0.08, compared to net income per ADS of RMB1.70 a year ago.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter was RMB1.065 billion or $158.9 million, an increase of 12.3 percent from RMB948.5 million for the same quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB2.34 or $0.35, compared with RMB2.06 in the prior year.

Income from operations was RMB844.80 million or $126.01 million, an increase of 23.0 percent year-over-year, and adjusted income from operations was RMB1.076 billion or $160.5 million, an increase of 19.1 percent.

Revenues were RMB2.416.2 billion or $360.38 million, an increase of 11.7 percent from RMB2.163 billion last year.

Average monthly active users for the quarter were 73.0 million, an increase of 14.4 percent from 63.8 million for the same quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB2.19 billion and RMB2.23 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.3 percent to 7.3 percent.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, thew shares were gaining around 4.8 percent to trade at $13.35, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 1.9 percent lower.

In Hong Kong, the shares closed Wednesday's trading at HK$48.420, down 3.04 percent.

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