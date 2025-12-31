SHIFT Aktie

SHIFT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.12.2025 17:11:00

Kanzhun’s Earnings Momentum Highlights a Shift Inside China’s Job Market

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, 2025, CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought 298,584 additional shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ). The post-trade position totals 9,447,889 shares, valued at $220.70 million as of September 30, 2025. This action brought Kanzhun Limited to 24.27% of CoreView’s reportable U.S. equity assets.CoreView increased its stake in Kanzhun Limited, which now accounts for 24.27% of 13F AUMTop holdings after the filing:  Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SHIFT Inc.mehr Nachrichten