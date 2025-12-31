SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
|
31.12.2025 17:11:00
Kanzhun’s Earnings Momentum Highlights a Shift Inside China’s Job Market
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, 2025, CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought 298,584 additional shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ). The post-trade position totals 9,447,889 shares, valued at $220.70 million as of September 30, 2025. This action brought Kanzhun Limited to 24.27% of CoreView’s reportable U.S. equity assets.CoreView increased its stake in Kanzhun Limited, which now accounts for 24.27% of 13F AUMTop holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
