Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 22:15:00

KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

KAR Global logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)

KAR will also host an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by KAR Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155. The participant passcode is "KAR." A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of karglobal.com for a limited time.

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

jill.trudeau@karglobal.com 

mike.eliason@karglobal.com 

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kar-auction-services-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-earnings-301652720.html

SOURCE KAR Auction Services

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KAR Auction Services, Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KAR Auction Services, Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KAR Auction Services, Inc 13,90 1,46% KAR Auction Services, Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung nach jüngster Erholung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Der US-Leitindex tritt zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen