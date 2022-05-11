11.05.2022 22:15:00

KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

KAR Global logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)

  • 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
      
  • KAR's Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations, Mike Eliason will be participating on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 3:45pm-4:25pm ET.

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, karglobal.com

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

jill.trudeau@karglobal.com

mike.eliason@karglobal.com

 

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kar-global-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301545427.html

SOURCE KAR Auction Services

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KAR Auction Services, Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KAR Auction Services, Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KAR Auction Services, Inc 12,60 3,28% KAR Auction Services, Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Wall Street höher -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag kräftig nach oben. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen einen Erholungskurs. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang stark.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen