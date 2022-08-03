|
03.08.2022 22:15:00
KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:
- J.P. Morgan 2022 Auto Conference
- KAR's Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations Mike Eliason will be participating on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:35pm ET
Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, karglobal.com.
KAR Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Analyst Inquiries:
Jill Trudeau
Mike Eliason
(317) 796-0945
(317) 249-4559
KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kar-global-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301598225.html
SOURCE KAR Auction Services
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KAR Auction Services, Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: KAR Auction Services, gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: KAR Auction Services, präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.22
|Why Kar Auction Services Stock Popped 11% Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu KAR Auction Services, Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KAR Auction Services, Inc
|15,50
|-3,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: Wall Street beendet Handel gespalten -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich stärker. Die Wall Street zeigte sich uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.