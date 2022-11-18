|
Kardex adjusts margin target for 2022
Media Information Kardex adjusts margin target for 2022
Zurich, 18 November 2022
Kardex Remstar continues to see encouraging demand for its intralogistics solutions. However, significant bottlenecks in the procurement market and staff shortages continue to hamper production efficiency and Kardex Remstar's ability to deliver. At the same time, material, personnel and energy costs have risen continuously and significantly. Due to the record high order backlog and the massive delays in deliveries, the effects of the price increase rounds that have been implemented are therefore only being felt with a significant delay. In addition, the new factory in the USA, which is struggling with start-up difficulties, has not yet achieved the hoped-for stability and is therefore placing an additional burden on profitability.
However, the Board of Directors and management remain confident about the future. The order books are full until mid-2023 and demand remains good. The current inefficiencies in the supply chain should be overcome in the course of 2023. With the reduction of the high order backlog and an easening inflation, the implemented price increases will also have again a positive impact on the gross margin.
Robomotive to become an independent company again
Kardex Corporate Profile
Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistic solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. Kardex Remstar develops, produces and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire lifecycle of a product or solution. This begins with an assessment of customer requirements and continues via the planning, realization and implementation of customer-specific systems through to ensuring a high level of availability and low lifecycle costs by means of customer-oriented lifecycle management. Around 2000 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex.
