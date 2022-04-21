Kardex Holding AG: Annual General Meeting 2022

Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Media Information Zurich, 21 April 2022 Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors

The 44th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG took place today without physical attendance of the shareholders. A total of 73.07% of the company's share capital was represented by the independent proxy. All motions put forward by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved.



The proposed dividend payment of CHF 4.30 per registered share has been approved by the shareholders. The pay-out will take place on 27 April 2022 (Ex-Date: 25 April 2022; Record Date: 26 April 2022).

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further term of office of one year. Ms. Jennifer Maag was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

The 45th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG will take place on 20 April 2023 in Zurich.

Contact

Alexandre Müller, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 419 44 79

investor-relations@kardex.com

www.kardex.com



Agenda 28 July 2022 Publication Interim Report 2022

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 2 March 2023 Publication Annual Report 2022

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 20 April 2023 Annual General Meeting 2023

SIX ConventionPoint, Zurich, Switzerland 27 July 2023 Publication Interim Report 2023

Conference Call for Media and Analysts

Kardex - Corporate Profile

Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistics solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists mainly of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog.

Kardex Remstar develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses.

The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire life cycle of a product or solution. This begins with the assessment of customer requirements and continues through planning, realization, and maintenance of customer-specific systems. It ensures a high level of availability combined with low total cost of ownership and operation. Approximately 2'000 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex. Kardex Holding AG is listed on the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange since 1987.



Disclaimer

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardex's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardex's past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies' websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Privacy policy

You have registered with us for our ad hoc announcements and are therefore entered in Kardex Holding AG's list of recipients and regularly receive price-sensitive or current information about our company. The protection of your personal data is very important to us and we implement this throughout the entire life cycle of personal data in compliance with the applicable data protection regulations. You can find further information about data protection on our website under

Privacy Statement.

Recipients of our communications have the option at any time of revoking their registration for ad hoc communications for the future or requesting information from Kardex Holding AG about their own personal data that has been processed or their deletion. Please send us an e-mail to

investor-relations@kardex.com.



