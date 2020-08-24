Karen Koons's newly released "Bunny Makes A Friend" is a heartwarming tale of a little bunny's journey to find his lost mother

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bunny Makes A Friend": an enchanting story about a little bunny who, with the help of a new friend, embarks on an adventure to find his lost mother. "Bunny Makes A Friend" is the creation of published author Karen Koons, a Pennsylvanian writer with a degree in elementary education.

Koons shares, "The boat was moved, and Bunny's home was under the boat. Bunny and his mother are separated, and Bunny doesn't know what to do. He meets a friend who stays with him until he finds his mother."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Koons's new book shows scenes of friendship and family that will surely warm the hearts and enlighten the minds of children.

Follow the touching moments of Bunny and his newfound pal as they search for his mother after being separated from her.

View the synopsis of "Bunny Makes A Friend" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Bunny Makes A Friend" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Bunny Makes A Friend," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing