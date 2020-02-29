Karen Radley Volkswagen welcomes 2020 Passat, prepares for the 2020 Golf to arrive

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A lot of exciting things are happening within the 2020 Volkswagen lineup available at Karen Radley VW. Customers looking for a nimble and efficient way to navigate the crowded streets surrounding our nation's capital will find a lot of options available at the Woodbridge-area dealership. The 2020 Volkswagen Passat has already arrived at the showroom with a wealth of upgrades available that include an entirely updated design language, more performance and more connectivity technology. In addition to educating customers about what the 2020 Passat will have to offer, the dealership is also educating potential visitors as to what the 2020 VW Golf might have available.

For the new model year, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat will be powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that will produce 174 horsepower, the same as last year, but will also make 207 pound-feet of torque, a noticeable increase over the 2019 model.

The inside of the vehicle will have several new features with an updated dashboard and other premium materials. Upholstery options range from several cloth options up to the VW V-Tex leatherette material. Additionally, VW engineers have provided drivers with a large speedometer and tachometer that also feature an advanced driver information display that will help drivers track the vehicle's fuel consumption.

The most impressive thing about the 2020 VW Passat is its available level of safety technology. All trim grades will be equipped with Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert. Upper models will add Adaptive Front Lighting, Lane Assist and Park Assist. Additionally, all versions of the VW sedan will offer access to both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ suites of applications.

Karen Radley VW customers will soon be able to take a closer look at the 2020 Volkswagen Golf. The popular hatchback will pick up several new driver assistance systems and a Wi-Fi hotspot for the 2020 model year. Volkswagen has made a change to the Golf lineup where it will be only available in a single trim grade. The hatchback will be powered by a turbocharged, 1.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that will make 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

