Karolinska Development makes a partial sale of its holdings in the portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics and receives a net of SEK 39 million

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – July 8, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that it has sold shares in the portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. KCIF Co-investment Fund KB - a holding company jointly owned by the European Investment Fund and Karolinska Development - has sold shares in Aprea in the same transaction. In total, the transaction comprises 1 percent of the total outstanding shares in Aprea and brings net approx. SEK 39 million to Karolinska Development. After the transaction, Karolinska Development has a remaining holding in Aprea through KDev Investment, which remains unchanged at approximately 9.5 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in Aprea.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 8:30 CET on 8 July 2020.

Attachment