Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Biosergen prepares Phase 2 study in mucormycosis infected patients

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 2, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company Biosergen is preparing a Phase 2 clinical trial of the company’s lead compound BSG005, targeting systemic fungal infection from mucormycosis.



Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is a persistent and difficult-to-treat systemic fungal infection causing high mortality rates. The need for new efficacious and safe antifungal treatments is therefore high. Biosergen’s lead candidate drug BSG005 is an antifungal compound that has previously been shown in toxicological studies to be safe, making it a promising alternative to standard-of-care drugs, such as Amphotericin B and AmBisome.

Biosergen’s Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted in India, where an epidemic of opportunistic mucormycosis erupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing an exponential increase in cases. The continued presence of omicron, as well as projected novel coronavirus variants, is expected to maintain the elevated incidence of mucormycosis in the region for several years. The company is in the final stages of study design preparations and has identified a clinical partner (CRO) to manage the study, as well as local and international Principal Investigators.

Karolinska Development has interest in Biosergen through KDev Investment’s holdings of 3.2% of the outstanding shares in Biosergen.

