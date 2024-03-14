Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 11:24:09

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Biosergen publishes prospectus due to rights issue of units

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 14 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company Biosergen has published a prospectus for the issue of units that was approved during a extraordinary general meeting on March 1, 2024.

The prospectus has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and contains complete terms and conditions for the issue of units of shares and warrants with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The prospectus is now available on the company website. The subscription period will run from March 7, 2024, up to, and including, March 21, 2024.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in Biosergen, through ownership by KDev Investments, amounts to 2 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com 

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patient’s lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


