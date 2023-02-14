Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Dilafor reports maintained effect in the extension study of tafoxiparin

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – February 14, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Dilafor’s extended clinical phase 2b study with the drug candidate tafoxiparin has resulted in further positive data. The extension of the study met its objective, which was to evaluate if the efficacy of tafoxiparin obtained in the phase 2b trial persists when the drug is administered in additional doses.



In a clinical phase 2b study, tafoxiparin showed a significant positive effect on cervical ripening in first-time mothers that were given treatment for a planned start of labor. The completed extension of the phase 2b study included a total of 164 women, and the results show that the cervical ripening effect persists in the study. In addition, a clear dose-response relationship was observed.

Up to 30 percent of all pregnant women are subject to planned start of labor, the current interventions increase the risk of medical complications in both mother and child, leading to high healthcare costs.

"The consistency of the study results reinforces the hypothesis that tafoxiparin has great potential to reduce the risks for both mother and child at planned start of labor. Tafoxiparin’s ability to maintain the effect in the study is a sign of strength ahead of the drug candidate’s continued development,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership in Dilafor amounts to 1% and indirect ownership interest via KDev Investment in Dilafor amounts to 30%.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

This information is information that Karolinska Development is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-02-14 19.15 CEST.

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patient’s lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.



Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment