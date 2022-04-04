Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign enrolls the first patient to the multi-center registry PROPEL

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 4, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has enrolled the first patient to the company’s multi-center, prospektive spinal fusion registry in the U.S, PROPEL. The objective is to evaluate the use and outcome of OssDsign Catalyst in real-world clinical practice.



OssDsign has initiated a patient registry for spinal fusion that initially will evaluate the rate of fusion, twelve months following treatment with the company’s nanosynthetic bone graft, OssDsign Catalyst. The product received FDA clearance in 2020 and was launched on the U.S. market in August 2021.

"The PROPEL registry will provide OssDsign with important data and serve as base for an ongoing dialogue with surgeons in the U.S., which will have a significant impact on the company’s ongoing launch of OssDsign Catalyst in the U.S. market,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign AB, including an indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10.4 per cent.

