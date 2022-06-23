Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Promimic presents preclinical results showing decreased bacterial adhesion to implants

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 23, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company Promimic today presented preclinical results tshowing that the company’s HAnano Surface coating technology reduces the risk of adhesion by common pathogenic bacteria by up to 60%.



Promimic develops and markets HAnano Surface, a unique, nanometer-thin surface treatment that aims to improve the anchorage and healing of orthopedic and dental implants into bone tissue. The technology is well established and has so far been applied to over 700,000 implants in clinical use around the world.

The company's recent in vitro study evaluated the adhesion of three common pathogenic bacterial strains to implants coated with HAnano Surface. The results show that the ability of the bacteria to colonize the implant surface was reduced by 60%, which is of great importance in preventing both infections and implant detachment in patients. The study was conducted with the company's academic partners at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular in Lisbon, Portugal, and was presented at the European Technology Platform on Nanomedicine (ETPN) conference on June 22.

"Implant-related infections are a major challenge for modern healthcare, resulting in poor fixation, systemic infections and overuse of antibiotics. We are pleased with Promimic's progress in countering this global challenge," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in Promimic, including indirect ownership by KDev Investments, amounts, after the IPO, to 16.3 percent (1.8 and 14.5 percent, respectively).

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Promimic

Promimic is a growth company that manufactures, markets, and sells biomaterials for improved osseointegration (bone healing) to leading companies in the markets for orthopedic and dental implants. The company has its origins in research at Chalmers University of Technology and today has its head office in Mölndal, Sweden, and a sales office in the US. To date, more than 700,000 operations with implants using the Company's technology have been carried out around the world.

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

