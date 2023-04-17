Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition includes first patient in Phase 2 study of golexanolon in primary biliary cholangitis

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – April 17, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has included the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial of the company´s most advanced drug candidate golexanolone in the treatment of the rare autoimmune disease primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).



The study aims to document the drug candidate’s pharmacodynamics, safety profile, and analyze early efficacy signals.

Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms caused by liver disease. The company's most advanced drug candidate, golexanolone, is currently being evaluated in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). These severe diseases lead to incorrect suppression of brain activity, causing extreme fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and impaired motor skills. In previous clinical and preclinical studies, golexanolone has shown strong potential to counteract an incorrect suppression of brain activity. The Phase 2 study is recruiting patients at several trial sites in Europe. Topline results from the study are expected at the end of 2024.

"Umecrine Cognition's drug candidate addresses a large medical need among patients with liver disease who suffer from severe chronic cognitive symptoms. We are pleased that the company is now advancing the clinical development of golexanolone, and we look forward to the results of the study,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

