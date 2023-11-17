Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition raises additional funding for the clinical development of golexanolone

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – November 17, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has conducted a capital raise, implemented as a convertible loan with attached share options,



for the continued development of its drug candidate golexanolone. Karolinska Development participates as part of an investor consortium in the financing round that brings Umecrine Cognition a total of SEK 30.4 million.

The investor consortium consists of Karolinska Development, AB Ility, Ribbskottet AB, and other current long-term shareholders in Umecrine Cognition. The dilutive effect of the transaction will result in a negative earnings effect of SEK 12 million for Karolinska Development in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The funding will be used to finance the ongoing clinical Phase 2 trial of golexanolone in primary biliary cholangitis as well as working capital.

"The additional funding will enable Umecrine Cognition to continue its important ongoing clinical trial to evaluate the safety profile, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of golexanolone in the targeted patient population. Our portfolio company has recently presented strong preclinical data that strengthens our faith in the drug candidate, and we look forward to following the continued development,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition currently amounts to 73%. Upon full exercise of the share options attached to the convertible loan, as well as two earlier convertible loans with similar terms, Karolinska Developments' shareholding will decrease to 62%, if full conversion takes place, including that the options are redeemed.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

