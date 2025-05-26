Karolinska Development AB Aktie

Karolinska Development AB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M84G / ISIN: SE0002190926

<
26.05.2025 08:50:00

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition resumes patient inclusion in its Phase 1b/2a clinical study

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – May 26, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has resumed the inclusion of patients to the clinical phase 1b/2a trial evaluating the drug candidate golexanolone in PBC patients. In March, Umecrine Cognition announced that the study had been halted due to technical issues in the production of capsules used in the study, which, however, had no impact on patient safety.

Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms caused by liver disease. The company's most advanced drug candidate, golexanolone, is currently being evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1b/2a clinical study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) who experience clinically significant fatigue and cognitive symptoms.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73%.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com 

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patient’s lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne verbuchen. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost zeigen sich am Montag uneins.