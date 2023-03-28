Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition secures additional funding for further development of golexanolone

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 28, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has secured additional funding for the continued development of the company’s drug candidate golexanolone. Karolinska Development participates in the financing round as part of an investor consortium that brings Umecrine Cognition a total of SEK 31.6 million, implemented as a convertible loan with attached share options.



The investor consortium consists of Karolinska Development, AB Ility and Ribbskottet AB. The dilutive effect of the transaction will result in a negative earnings effect of SEK 19.7 million for Karolinska Development in the first quarter of 2023.

The funding will be used to finance the clinical Phase 2 trial of golexanolone in primary biliary cholangitis as well as preclinical studies within Parkinson’s disease.

"We are pleased that our portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has secured additional financial resources for the clinical Phase 2 study of golexanolone in PBC patients and the parallel evaluation of the drug candidate in a new indication – Parkinson’s disease. The treatment has shown considerable potential in both these therapeutic areas, which are lacking adequate treatments,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73 percent. Upon full exercise of the share options attached to the convertible loan, Karolinska Developments' shareholding will decrease to 63 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

