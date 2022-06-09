Karooooo Limited (owner of Cartrack) Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Karooooo Limited ("Karooooo or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: KARO), that owns 100% of Cartrack, 100% of Carzuka and 70.1% of Karooooo Logistics1 is a leading provider of an on-the-ground operations Internet of Things (”IoT”) SaaS cloud that maximizes the value of data by providing insightful real-time data analytics and business intelligence reports. Karooooo today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 09, 2022, U. S. Eastern Time.

Karooooo‘s offering extends beyond connected vehicles and equipment, assisting diverse enterprise customers in digitally transforming their on-the-ground operations, including systems integrations, fleet administration, field worker management, video-based safety, risk mitigation, delivery management and ESG compliance and reporting.

The annual report can be accessed on Karooooo's investor relations website at www.karooooo.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request.

1. Picup Technologies (Pty) Ltd., recently re-branded to Karooooo Logistics.

About Karooooo

Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading global provider of an on-the-ground operational IoT SaaS cloud that maximizes the value of transportation, operations and workflow data by providing insightful real-time data analytics to over 1,525,000 connected vehicles and equipment. With more than 88,000 commercial customers at February 28, 2022, Karooooo assists thousands of enterprise customers in digitally transforming their on-the-ground operations. The Cartrack (wholly owned by Karooooo) SaaS platform provides customers with differentiated insights and data analytics to optimize their business operations and workforce, increase efficiency, decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk.

For more information visit www.karooooo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005797/en/