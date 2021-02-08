|
08.02.2021 13:15:00
Karora Intersects 3.64 g/t Gold over 16 Metres as Part of Strong Results from Initial Scout Drilling on the Lake Cowan Prospect at Higginsville Greater; Provides Management Update and Announces Pa...
Highlights:
- Initial scout drilling at Lake Cowan in the Higginsville Greater area has delivered exciting new drill targets in previously under-explored terrain east of the Higginsville mining operations.
- Results from early stage scout drilling are viewed as very encouraging especially given the sparse nature of the drilling over this large area.
- Significant gold intersections from lake air core scout drilling include:
- HIGA8864: 1.35 g/t gold over 50 metres, including 3.64 g/t over 16 metres1
- Paul Andre Huet, Karora's Chairman and CEO, to relocate to Western Australia in the first half of 2021 to lead the Corporation's near term organic growth initiatives alongside Graeme Sloan, Managing Director, Australian Operations.
- Oliver Turner promoted to Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Turner will continue to oversee strategic corporate initiatives and will provide senior leadership to support Karora's TSX listing.
1.
Downhole intervals. Estimated true widths cannot be determined on the available information.
TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging Phase 1 drill results from initial scout drilling on its under-explored Lake Cowan (dry salt lake bed) area of Higginsville Greater. The targeted area has seen little historic exploration and is situated over prospective ground which covers the eastern margin of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The area contains several of the main regional faults and has similar geology to many of the major gold deposits within the Kalgoorlie-Kambalda-Norseman area. Lake Cowan represents a high priority exploration area for Karora in 2021 as part of its large A$20 million drilling and exploration budget.
Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora said, "Initial scout drilling results from our Lake Cowan prospect, which is part of the Higginsville Greater exploration area, have been particularly promising. All of the results are located at relatively shallow depths, including some particularly strong, and potentially open pittable, gold intercepts such as 1.35g/t over 50 metres which includes a very robust intercept of 3.64g/t over 16 metres in hole HIGA8864. These are excellent results for first pass aircore drilling and confirm the strong exploration potential of the Lake Cowan area.
While we have experienced delays in the return of lab assays from across our properties given very high regional demand and COVID-19 related labour shortages, we look forward to ongoing results from this exciting greenfields program. To date, I am extremely pleased with the results returned from the drill bit which have very successfully vectored in on the targets generated by our large 400 square kilometre gravity survey completed last year."
Management Update and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Karora is also pleased to announce that Paul Andre Huet, Chairman and CEO, will be relocating to Western Australia in the first half of 2021 to lead Karora's near term organic growth initiatives alongside Graeme Sloan, Managing Director Australian Operations. With Karora's focus on organic growth at its Australian gold operations over the near-to-mid-term, the Corporation intends to take full advantage of Mr. Huet's proven leadership and mining operations experience to oversee Karora's growth in Western Australia alongside Mr. Sloan. Karora expects to outline its organic growth plan to the market in the coming months.
Oliver Turner has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and will continue to be based in Toronto, Canada. Mr. Turner will continue to oversee strategic corporate initiatives and will provide senior leadership to support Karora's TSX listing and capital markets relationships in North America.
Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora said, "Since acquiring and integrating the Higginsville Gold Operations in mid-2019, we have been diligently focused on the transformation of Karora into a stable junior gold producer with a robust mineral inventory. Our initiatives have included significant cost reductions, the major reduction of royalties across our properties and the transformation of our executive team, all of which have attracted some of the strongest shareholders in the industry.
With our sights now set on delivering a strong organic growth profile to our investors and stakeholders, it is important that we leverage our significant collective experience in operations to execute our strategy to grow the business. As such, I am very much looking forward to working alongside our tremendous team in Australia to deliver our vision for our shareholders. Karora has built a very strong shareholder base in North America and Europe and remains focused on continuing to support and expand its market presence globally.
In North America, Oliver Turner has been a critical component to the outstanding corporate transformation we achieved in 2020 and I am extremely pleased to announce his promotion to Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Together as a team we are looking forward to continuing to expand awareness of our business across both sides of the Pacific and Europe while continuing to attract top tier shareholders to Karora. We are looking forward to further growth in 2021."
Additionally, Karora is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming investor conferences.
Upcoming Investor Conferences
Karora has confirmed its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference to be held March 1-5, 2021
- Red Cloud 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase to be held March 3-5, 2021
- PDAC 2021 Virtual Convention to be held March 8-11, 2021
- Stifel GMP 2021 Virtual Canada Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held April 21, 2021.
Lake Cowan Reconnaissance Drilling Program
As part of Karora's exploration plan to discover and develop large new gold deposits to continue to feed its expanding organic growth strategy, drilling commenced late last year to test prospective shear zones and selected priority targets identified from the recently completed Lake Cowan desktop study produced by Resource Potentials2. The study, conducted 10 kilometres east of the Higginsville mill, utilized a high density (200x100 metre grid) gravity survey incorporating aeromagnetic, geochemical and geological data (see Karora news release date September 8, 2020). The first pass drilling program comprises 18,000 metres of specialized reconnaissance lake aircore drilling on a 640x160 metre grid with some infill spaced lines.
The desktop study covered large areas of the Zuleika shear zone and the western margin of the Boulder Lefroy shear zone. The Zuleika shear zone is a regional structure that, along with subsidiary faults, controls the bulk of the Higginsville Central deposits (2Mozs), extending 55 kilometres north to Cave Rocks (0.5Mozs), 70 kilometres north to Mount Marion (1Mozs) and 110 kilometres north to Kundana (6Mozs)3. The Zuleika shear zone extends south over Lake Cowan and is a key target as part of Karora's first test of this under-explored area. The Baloo mine and the Monsoon/Nanook prospects (see Karora Technical Report dated February 6, 2020, www.sedar.com) are interpreted as belonging to the southern extension of the Zuleika Shear. The Boulder Lefroy shear zone is interpreted to extend into the eastern edge of the Higginsville leases and is host to the world class St Ives gold mine, 50 kilometres to the north. St Ives has produced over 14Mozs since 1980. The current scout drilling program will test part of the western margin of this prolific Shear Zone.
A total of 15,339 metres and 288 holes of the Phase 1 aircore drilling program were completed to January 1st, 2021. Holes are drilled vertically and to refusal with a maximum depth capacity of approximately 120 metres. Assay results have been returned for 192 holes to January 18, 2021 with turn-around times on assay results impacted by industry-wide laboratory capacity issues as a result of an increasing demand on assay lab services and labour supply hurdles related to COVID-19 restrictions.
Results from the reconnaissance program received to date are very encouraging with 36 holes returning assays above 0.02 g/t gold – an assay grade considered anomalous and prospective in this environment. Highlighted significant gold drilling results4 are described below:
- HIGA8864: 1.35 g/t over 50 metres (from 68 metres), including 3.64 g/t Au over 16 metres. This result is 180 metres north of historical drilling and represents an extension of the Monsoon mineralized system.
- HIGA8841: 0.31 g/t over 20 metres (from 30 metres). This intersection comes from an area with no known associated mineralization and is potentially a new mineralized corridor.
- HIGA8857: 0.18 g/t over 31 metres (from 72 metres). This intersection appears to support a Northeast trending mineralized zone between Aral and Monsoon.
- HIGA8824: 0.22 g/t over 17 metres (from 68 metres). This result has increased the footprint of the Aral prospect to 440x120 metres.
Drilling is ongoing, with the Phase 1 program expected to be completed during March 2021. Planning for follow-up drilling (both aircore and RC) on the basis of the Phase 1 drilling results has commenced.
2.
Resource Potentials – a Perth based consultant company specialising in geophysical survey design, processing-modelling, interpretation, and drill hole targeting.
3.
Approximate production ounces
4.
Downhole intervals. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with the available information.
Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)
The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
At Higginsville All RC drill sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories of Kalgoorlie and Perth for preparation and assaying by 40 gram fire assay analytical method. All drilling samples submitted for assay include Certified Reference Material ("CRM") and coarse blank every 25th down hole metre. Duplicate samples are taken every 50th metre. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 45 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 90% passing at -75µm. Samples for low level gold (current aircore drill program) are shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, Perth for preparation and assaying by 40 gram Aqua Regia Digest, with ICP-MS finish with a detection limit of 1 ppb Au. Aircore samples are presented to the laboratory as 4m composite samples. Where problems have been identified in QA/QC checks, Karora personnel and the Bureau Veritas laboratory staff have actively pursued and corrected the issues as standard procedure.
About Karora Resources
Karora is focused on growing gold production and reducing costs at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.4 Mtpa processing plant which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and open pit Higginsville mine. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve is hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. The Company also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project which is anticipated to begin mining in 2021. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR. Karora shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the timing for the completion of technical studies, liquidity and capital resources of Karora, production guidance, organic growth profile and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation, the Aquarius Project, Spargos Gold Project and Lake Cowan prospect.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Karora to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Karora 's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although Karora has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Karora disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Cautionary Statement Regarding the Higginsville Mining Operations
A production decision at the Higginsville gold operations was made by previous operators of the mine, prior to the completion of the acquisition of the Higginsville gold operations by Karora and Karora made a decision to continue production subsequent to the acquisition. This decision by Karora to continue production and, to the knowledge of Karora, the prior production decision were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, which include increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Corporation's cash flow and future profitability. Readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such production decisions.
Table 1: Higginsville Greater Aircore Drilling to January 20211, 2
Hole ID
Sub
From
To
Downhole
Estimated
Au
HIGA8742
2.0
4.0
2.0
0.005
HIGA8743
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8744
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8745
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8746
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8747
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8748
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8749
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8750
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8751
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8752
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8753
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8754
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8755
24.0
28.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8756
8.0
12.0
4.0
0.007
HIGA8757
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8758
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8759
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8760
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8761
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8762
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8763
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8764
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8765
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8766
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8767
12.0
16.0
4.0
0.012
HIGA8768
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8769
20.0
22.0
2.0
0.008
HIGA8770
20.0
22.0
2.0
0.007
HIGA8771
20.0
22.0
2.0
0.007
HIGA8772
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8773
20.0
27.0
7.0
0.008
HIGA8774
21.0
24.0
3.0
0.007
HIGA8775
20.0
32.0
12.0
0.009
HIGA8776
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8777
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8778
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.008
41.0
48.0
7.0
0.012
HIGA8779
16.0
24.0
8.0
0.014
HIGA8780
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.006
HIGA8781
16.0
24.0
8.0
0.019
HIGA8782
14.0
18.0
4.0
0.022
HIGA8783
10.0
14.0
4.0
0.006
HIGA8784
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8785
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8786
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8787
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8800
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8801
20.0
24.0
4.0
NSA
28.0
32.0
4.0
NSA
HIGA8802
32.0
36.0
4.0
NSA
HIGA8803
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8804
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8805
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8806
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8807
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.013
52.0
56.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8808
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8809
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8810
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8811
27.0
28.0
1.0
0.008
HIGA8812
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8813
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8814
8.0
16.0
8.0
0.007
HIGA8815
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8816
4.0
8.0
4.0
0.007
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.005
24.0
28.0
4.0
0.007
32.0
44.0
12.0
0.031
HIGA8817
12.0
16.0
4.0
0.008
24.0
32.0
8.0
0.005
HIGA8818
0.0
4.0
4.0
0.005
44.0
48.0
4.0
0.010
HIGA8819
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.010
44.0
49.0
5.0
0.014
HIGA8820
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.005
48.0
51.0
3.0
0.011
HIGA8821
20.0
28.0
8.0
0.005
HIGA8822
68.0
74.0
6.0
0.006
HIGA8823
20.0
23.0
3.0
0.009
64.0
73.0
9.0
0.009
HIGA8824
24.0
32.0
8.0
0.007
48.0
52.0
4.0
0.018
68.0
85.0
17.0
0.223
HIGA8825
0.0
4.0
4.0
0.009
20.0
32.0
12.0
0.006
56.0
60.0
4.0
0.005
64.0
79.0
15.0
0.058
HIGA8826
0.0
4.0
4.0
0.042
16.0
22.0
6.0
0.015
66.0
76.0
10.0
0.175
HIGA8827
0.0
4.0
4.0
0.009
16.0
35.0
19.0
0.014
67.0
71.0
4.0
0.020
HIGA8828
16.0
30.0
14.0
0.008
70.0
74.0
4.0
0.013
HIGA8829
16.0
32.0
16.0
0.008
60.0
75.0
15.0
0.014
HIGA8830
20.0
33.0
13.0
0.006
61.0
73.0
12.0
0.020
HIGA8831
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.007
28.0
32.0
4.0
0.006
67.0
79.0
12.0
0.145
HIGA8832
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.008
28.0
32.0
4.0
0.072
55.0
59.0
4.0
0.005
67.0
77.0
10.0
0.010
HIGA8833
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.006
28.0
31.0
3.0
0.006
63.0
79.0
16.0
0.746
HIGA8834
27.0
31.0
4.0
0.005
67.0
77.0
10.0
0.924
HIGA8835
0.0
4.0
4.0
0.032
68.0
78.0
10.0
0.525
HIGA8836
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8837
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8838
42.0
46.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8839
42.0
46.0
4.0
0.013
53.0
57.0
4.0
0.019
HIGA8840
14.0
18.0
4.0
0.018
38.0
42.0
4.0
0.007
HIGA8841
14.0
22.0
8.0
0.005
30.0
50.0
20.0
0.314
HIGA8842
14.0
18.0
4.0
0.014
22.0
26.0
4.0
0.005
33.0
34.0
1.0
0.017
HIGA8843
2.0
6.0
4.0
0.005
30.0
33.0
3.0
0.029
HIGA8844
14.0
18.0
4.0
0.008
38.0
46.0
8.0
0.007
50.0
58.0
8.0
0.026
HIGA8845
14.0
18.0
4.0
0.006
42.0
50.0
8.0
0.013
HIGA8846
12.0
20.0
8.0
0.006
HIGA8847
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.006
HIGA8848
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8849
44.0
56.0
12.0
0.005
60.0
64.0
4.0
0.005
72.0
76.0
4.0
0.012
HIGA8850
28.0
32.0
4.0
0.006
48.0
56.0
8.0
0.006
HIGA8851
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8852
28.0
32.0
4.0
0.014
48.0
56.0
8.0
0.028
HIGA8853
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8854
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8855
28.0
32.0
4.0
0.005
64.0
65.0
1.0
0.010
HIGA8856
24.0
28.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8857
0.0
4.0
4.0
0.008
8.0
32.0
24.0
0.009
72.0
103.0
31.0
0.179
HIGA8858
64.0
68.0
4.0
0.485
HIGA8859
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8860
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8861
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.010
HIGA8862
68.0
84.0
16.0
0.038
HIGA8863
72.0
76.0
4.0
0.192
HIGA8864
68.0
118.0
50.0
1.354
including
72.0
88.0
16.0
3.643
HIGA8865
0.0
8.0
8.0
0.008
52.0
56.0
4.0
0.008
64.0
76.0
12.0
0.170
HIGA8866
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.022
HIGA8867
24.0
32.0
8.0
0.008
48.0
52.0
4.0
0.005
56.0
63.0
7.0
0.011
HIGA8868
20.0
28.0
8.0
0.013
HIGA8869
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.007
28.0
32.0
4.0
0.011
36.0
44.0
8.0
0.024
HIGA8870
24.0
28.0
4.0
0.007
HIGA8871
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.012
24.0
28.0
4.0
0.008
HIGA8872
48.0
52.0
4.0
0.024
HIGA8873
24.0
28.0
4.0
0.011
64.0
72.0
8.0
0.008
HIGA8874
68.0
84.0
16.0
0.021
HIGA8875
32.0
36.0
4.0
0.006
64.0
68.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8876
24.0
36.0
12.0
0.020
HIGA8877
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8878
43.0
48.0
5.0
0.008
HIGA8879
31.0
32.0
1.0
0.008
HIGA8880
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.006
HIGA8881
0.000
HIGA8882
11.0
19.0
8.0
0.007
HIGA8883
11.0
15.0
4.0
0.006
HIGA8884
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8885
15.0
19.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8886
15.0
19.0
4.0
0.010
HIGA8887
19.0
23.0
4.0
0.006
54.0
67.0
13.0
0.062
HIGA8888
19.0
23.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8889
61.0
69.0
8.0
0.007
HIGA8890
19.0
23.0
4.0
0.017
61.0
65.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8891
0.000
HIGA8892
15.0
27.0
12.0
0.008
35.0
39.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8893
19.0
27.0
8.0
0.013
47.0
67.0
20.0
0.006
71.0
75.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8894
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8895
6.0
10.0
4.0
0.009
14.0
20.0
6.0
0.008
HIGA8896
18.0
26.0
8.0
0.012
HIGA8897
10.0
14.0
4.0
0.021
HIGA8898
14.0
18.0
4.0
0.017
HIGA8899
10.0
14.0
4.0
0.005
62.0
66.0
4.0
0.007
HIGA8900
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8901
73.0
82.0
9.0
0.011
90.0
94.0
4.0
0.007
98.0
102.0
4.0
0.019
HIGA8902
63.0
67.0
4.0
0.008
HIGA8903
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8904
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8905
36.0
40.0
4.0
0.011
HIGA8906
18.0
22.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8907
20.0
24.0
4.0
0.012
HIGA8908
24.0
28.0
4.0
0.008
HIGA8909
8.0
12.0
4.0
0.016
36.0
40.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8910
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8911
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8912
24.0
28.0
4.0
0.009
HIGA8913
12.0
16.0
4.0
0.020
36.0
40.0
4.0
0.005
44.0
48.0
4.0
0.025
53.0
61.0
8.0
0.112
HIGA8934
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8935
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8936
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8937
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8938
18.0
22.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8939
18.0
22.0
4.0
0.017
HIGA8940
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8941
79.0
82.0
3.0
0.037
HIGA8942
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8943
68.0
72.0
4.0
0.007
HIGA8944
2.0
8.0
6.0
0.005
HIGA8945
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8946
8.0
19.0
11.0
0.039
HIGA8947
3.0
7.0
4.0
0.005
HIGA8948
18.0
20.0
2.0
0.006
HIGA8949
40.0
48.0
8.0
0.028
HIGA8950
12.0
24.0
12.0
0.018
HIGA8951
8.0
16.0
8.0
0.028
HIGA8952
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8953
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8954
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8955
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8956
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8957
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8958
-
-
-
-
NSA
HIGA8959
32.0
36.0
4.0
0.005
48.0
56.0
8.0
0.009
HIGA8960
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.007
48.0
65.0
17.0
0.048
68.0
78.0
10.0
0.011
HIGA8961
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.007
44.0
61.0
17.0
0.012
68.0
70.0
2.0
0.005
HIGA8962
4.0
8.0
4.0
0.007
12.0
16.0
4.0
0.005
48.0
92.0
44.0
0.036
HIGA8963
8.0
20.0
12.0
0.016
48.0
64.0
16.0
0.023
HIGA8964
12.0
16.0
4.0
0.012
48.0
64.0
16.0
0.012
HIGA8965
-
-
-
-
NSA
1.
Reported gold grades > 0.005 g/t Au over 4m
2.
Downhole intervals. Estimated true widths cannot be determined on the available information.
Table 2: Location of Higginsville Greater Aircore Drilling to January 2021
Hole ID
Northing
Easting
mRL
AZI
DIP
Total
HIGA8742
393282
6482561
260
0
-90
7
HIGA8743
393440
6482569
260
0
-90
6
HIGA8744
393600
6482569
260
0
-90
4
HIGA8745
393758
6482569
260
0
-90
9
HIGA8746
393919
6482561
260
0
-90
8
HIGA8747
394080
6482560
260
0
-90
27
HIGA8748
394217
6482563
260
0
-90
27
HIGA8749
394379
6482564
260
0
-90
7
HIGA8750
394540
6482564
260
0
-90
8
HIGA8751
394700
6482563
260
0
-90
13
HIGA8752
394861
6482564
260
0
-90
37
HIGA8753
395017
6482565
260
0
-90
60
HIGA8754
395175
6482561
260
0
-90
56
HIGA8755
395359
6482562
260
0
-90
76
HIGA8756
395520
6482559
260
0
-90
71
HIGA8757
395679
6482562
260
0
-90
88
HIGA8758
395841
6482560
260
0
-90
100
HIGA8759
395999
6482560
260
0
-90
108
HIGA8760
396160
6482560
260
0
-90
130
HIGA8761
396160
6483043
260
0
-90
36
HIGA8762
396000
6483041
260
0
-90
37
HIGA8763
395844
6483045
260
0
-90
99
HIGA8764
395686
6483042
260
0
-90
91
HIGA8765
395525
6483038
260
0
-90
56
HIGA8766
395362
6483043
260
0
-90
62
HIGA8767
396321
6482562
260
0
-90
45
HIGA8768
396350
6482557
260
0
-90
45
HIGA8769
396481
6482555
260
0
-90
33
HIGA8770
396640
6482559
260
0
-90
36
HIGA8771
396802
6482557
260
0
-90
31
HIGA8772
396954
6482559
260
0
-90
30
HIGA8773
397120
6482556
260
0
-90
42
HIGA8774
397276
6482559
260
0
-90
46
HIGA8775
397437
6482558
260
0
-90
49
HIGA8776
397595
6482560
260
0
-90
45
HIGA8777
397756
6482559
260
0
-90
42
HIGA8778
397915
6482560
260
0
-90
55
HIGA8779
398076
6482562
260
0
-90
49
HIGA8780
398560
6482565
260
0
-90
66
HIGA8781
398713
6482559
260
0
-90
59
HIGA8782
398880
6482558
260
0
-90
39
HIGA8783
399036
6482556
260
0
-90
36
HIGA8784
400800
6482560
260
0
-90
40
HIGA8785
399198
6482560
260
0
-90
54
HIGA8786
399518
6482559
260
0
-90
22
HIGA8787
399677
6482561
260
0
-90
28
HIGA8788
399840
6482560
260
0
-90
19
HIGA8789
399999
6482560
260
0
-90
42
HIGA8790
400160
6482560
260
0
-90
41
HIGA8791
400318
6482558
260
0
-90
37
HIGA8792
400481
6482559
260
0
-90
55
HIGA8793
400642
6482558
260
0
-90
84
HIGA8794
400800
6482560
260
0
-90
69
HIGA8795
396964
6482080
260
0
-90
42
HIGA8796
396801
6482080
260
0
-90
29
HIGA8797
396645
6482081
260
0
-90
66
HIGA8798
396481
6482084
260
0
-90
71
HIGA8799
396320
6482080
260
0
-90
90
HIGA8800
396159
6482081
260
0
-90
62
HIGA8801
396000
6482080
260
0
-90
74
HIGA8802
395839
6482080
260
0
-90
60
HIGA8803
395683
6482081
260
0
-90
53
HIGA8804
395521
6482087
260
0
-90
69
HIGA8805
395363
6482081
260
0
-90
65
HIGA8806
395203
6482082
260
0
-90
66
HIGA8807
395044
6482080
260
0
-90
67
HIGA8808
394882
6482081
260
0
-90
37
HIGA8809
394719
6481600
260
0
-90
18
HIGA8810
394882
6481600
260
0
-90
29
HIGA8811
395039
6481600
260
0
-90
41
HIGA8812
395199
6481599
260
0
-90
41
HIGA8813
395359
6481598
260
0
-90
21
HIGA8814
395515
6481595
260
0
-90
35
HIGA8815
396317
6481599
260
0
-90
14
HIGA8816
396334
6481597
260
0
-90
78
HIGA8817
396479
6481598
260
0
-90
78
HIGA8818
396641
6481601
260
0
-90
77
HIGA8819
396800
6481596
260
0
-90
69
HIGA8820
396959
6481600
260
0
-90
51
HIGA8821
397120
6481599
260
0
-90
53
HIGA8822
396243
6479459
260
0
-90
90
HIGA8823
396166
6479462
260
0
-90
76
HIGA8824
396065
6479465
260
0
-90
85
HIGA8825
396117
6479419
260
0
-90
79
HIGA8826
396197
6479418
260
0
-90
76
HIGA8827
396280
6479418
260
0
-90
84
HIGA8828
396238
6479378
260
0
-90
78
HIGA8829
396322
6479378
260
0
-90
75
HIGA8830
396357
6479379
260
0
-90
76
HIGA8831
396281
6479301
260
0
-90
82
HIGA8832
396242
6479300
260
0
-90
77
HIGA8833
396201
6479300
260
0
-90
80
HIGA8834
396161
6479300
260
0
-90
77
HIGA8835
396120
6479301
260
0
-90
78
HIGA8836
400000
6478082
260
0
-90
50
HIGA8837
399838
6478082
260
0
-90
58
HIGA8838
399679
6478080
260
0
-90
81
HIGA8839
399520
6478081
260
0
-90
68
HIGA8840
399358
6478083
260
0
-90
65
HIGA8841
399200
6478083
260
0
-90
53
HIGA8842
399039
6478081
260
0
-90
34
HIGA8843
398879
6478081
260
0
-90
48
HIGA8844
398718
6478080
260
0
-90
69
HIGA8845
398558
6478080
260
0
-90
70
HIGA8846
398401
6478083
260
0
-90
82
HIGA8847
398241
6478082
260
0
-90
62
HIGA8848
398078
6478080
260
0
-90
40
HIGA8849
396319
6478079
260
0
-90
99
HIGA8850
396160
6478081
260
0
-90
84
HIGA8851
396000
6478082
260
0
-90
79
HIGA8852
395840
6478080
260
0
-90
77
HIGA8853
395680
6478080
260
0
-90
100
HIGA8854
395519
6478080
260
0
-90
100
HIGA8855
395358
6478080
260
0
-90
76
HIGA8856
395201
6478079
260
0
-90
73
HIGA8857
395038
6478080
260
0
-90
104
HIGA8858
394880
6478080
260
0
-90
84
HIGA8859
394721
6478079
260
0
-90
89
HIGA8860
394559
6478079
260
0
-90
87
HIGA8861
394402
6478080
260
0
-90
72
HIGA8862
394240
6478078
260
0
-90
85
HIGA8863
394082
6478079
260
0
-90
92
HIGA8864
393922
6478083
260
0
-90
118
HIGA8865
393764
6478084
260
0
-90
76
HIGA8866
393753
6478414
260
0
-90
64
HIGA8867
393919
6478400
260
0
-90
63
HIGA8868
394074
6478398
260
0
-90
57
HIGA8869
394239
6478400
260
0
-90
68
HIGA8870
394400
6478403
260
0
-90
64
HIGA8871
396002
6478719
260
0
-90
58
HIGA8872
395843
6478717
260
0
-90
68
HIGA8873
395686
6478720
260
0
-90
72
HIGA8874
395524
6478718
260
0
-90
93
HIGA8875
395364
6478720
260
0
-90
87
HIGA8876
395201
6478723
260
0
-90
70
HIGA8877
395047
6478723
260
0
-90
75
HIGA8878
394884
6478721
260
0
-90
82
HIGA8879
394723
6478727
260
0
-90
87
HIGA8880
394566
6478724
260
0
-90
95
HIGA8881
394400
6478722
260
0
-90
72
HIGA8882
394239
6478720
260
0
-90
84
HIGA8883
394080
6478721
260
0
-90
33
HIGA8884
393920
6478722
260
0
-90
23
HIGA8885
393759
6478721
260
0
-90
39
HIGA8886
393599
6478719
260
0
-90
63
HIGA8887
393440
6478718
260
0
-90
69
HIGA8888
393281
6478720
260
0
-90
61
HIGA8889
393120
6478720
260
0
-90
94
HIGA8890
392960
6478721
260
0
-90
76
HIGA8891
392802
6478724
260
0
-90
70
HIGA8892
392641
6478720
260
0
-90
55
HIGA8893
392480
6478719
260
0
-90
77
HIGA8894
392480
6479359
260
0
-90
4
HIGA8895
392638
6479361
260
0
-90
20
HIGA8896
392800
6479360
260
0
-90
45
HIGA8897
392958
6479361
260
0
-90
32
HIGA8898
393120
6479361
260
0
-90
69
HIGA8899
393280
6479358
260
0
-90
70
HIGA8900
393439
6479360
260
0
-90
32
HIGA8901
392479
6477438
260
0
-90
103
HIGA8902
392639
6477440
260
0
-90
68
HIGA8903
392800
6477440
260
0
-90
45
HIGA8904
392960
6477440
260
0
-90
31
HIGA8905
393120
6477440
260
0
-90
58
HIGA8906
394560
6477120
260
0
-90
36
HIGA8907
394721
6477120
260
0
-90
59
HIGA8908
394880
6477120
260
0
-90
61
HIGA8909
395040
6477120
260
0
-90
65
HIGA8910
395200
6477120
260
0
-90
49
HIGA8911
395360
6477120
260
0
-90
57
HIGA8912
395520
6477120
260
0
-90
56
HIGA8913
393918
6475520
260
0
-90
70
HIGA8914
393760
6475520
260
0
-90
49
HIGA8915
393600
6475520
260
0
-90
48
HIGA8916
393440
6475520
260
0
-90
54
HIGA8917
393280
6475520
260
0
-90
35
HIGA8918
393120
6475520
260
0
-90
49
HIGA8919
392960
6475520
260
0
-90
12
HIGA8920
392800
6475520
260
0
-90
8
HIGA8921
392800
6474880
260
0
-90
43
HIGA8922
392960
6474880
260
0
-90
26
HIGA8923
393120
6474880
260
0
-90
15
HIGA8924
393280
6474880
260
0
-90
9
HIGA8925
393440
6474880
260
0
-90
43
HIGA8926
393600
6474880
260
0
-90
10
HIGA8927
393120
6474240
260
0
-90
7
HIGA8928
392959
6474240
260
0
-90
16
HIGA8929
392801
6474240
260
0
-90
14
HIGA8930
392641
6474240
260
0
-90
23
HIGA8931
392480
6474240
260
0
-90
37
HIGA8932
392321
6474240
260
0
-90
32
HIGA8933
392160
6474242
260
0
-90
8
HIGA8934
392001
6474240
260
0
-90
5
HIGA8935
391842
6474241
260
0
-90
21
HIGA8936
391680
6474241
260
0
-90
11
HIGA8937
391520
6474240
260
0
-90
32
HIGA8938
391360
6474240
260
0
-90
41
HIGA8939
391201
6474240
260
0
-90
66
HIGA8940
391040
6474240
260
0
-90
83
HIGA8941
390880
6474240
260
0
-90
88
HIGA8942
390720
6474240
260
0
-90
74
HIGA8943
390560
6474240
260
0
-90
93
HIGA8944
390720
6472960
260
0
-90
21
HIGA8945
390880
6472960
260
0
-90
4
HIGA8946
391040
6472960
260
0
-90
46
HIGA8947
391200
6472960
260
0
-90
12
HIGA8948
391360
6472960
260
0
-90
20
HIGA8949
391516
6472961
260
0
-90
71
HIGA8950
391680
6472961
260
0
-90
33
HIGA8951
391839
6472961
260
0
-90
18
HIGA8952
391996
6472958
260
0
-90
5
HIGA8953
392157
6472958
260
0
-90
5
HIGA8954
392317
6472957
260
0
-90
5
HIGA8955
392477
6472965
260
0
-90
8
HIGA8956
392642
6473002
260
0
-90
5
HIGA8957
392798
6472961
260
0
-90
4
HIGA8958
392951
6472986
260
0
-90
4
HIGA8959
395646
6475006
260
0
-90
66
HIGA8960
395815
6474993
260
0
-90
78
HIGA8961
395973
6474944
260
0
-90
70
HIGA8962
396159
6474879
260
0
-90
97
HIGA8963
396317
6474880
260
0
-90
97
HIGA8964
396478
6474880
260
0
-90
92
HIGA8965
396638
6474879
260
0
-90
62
HIGA8966
396799
6474880
260
0
-90
53
HIGA8967
396956
6474879
260
0
-90
51
HIGA8968
397118
6474881
260
0
-90
39
HIGA8969
397277
6474878
260
0
-90
19
HIGA8970
397437
6474879
260
0
-90
42
HIGA8971
397601
6474880
260
0
-90
51
HIGA8972
397760
6474879
260
0
-90
37
HIGA8973
397922
6474882
260
0
-90
40
HIGA8974
397761
6474242
260
0
-90
40
HIGA8975
397600
6474239
260
0
-90
51
HIGA8976
397440
6474240
260
0
-90
37
HIGA8977
397281
6474242
260
0
-90
42
HIGA8978
397126
6474244
260
0
-90
44
HIGA8979
396481
6474242
260
0
-90
48
HIGA8980
396320
6474242
260
0
-90
74
HIGA8981
396157
6474242
260
0
-90
70
HIGA8982
396000
6474239
260
0
-90
73
HIGA8983
395840
6474243
260
0
-90
72
HIGA8984
395681
6474240
260
0
-90
42
HIGA8985
395520
6474242
260
0
-90
54
HIGA8986
395205
6473597
260
0
-90
69
HIGA8987
395360
6473598
260
0
-90
51
HIGA8988
395517
6473600
260
0
-90
54
HIGA8989
395679
6473601
260
0
-90
80
HIGA8990
395840
6473600
260
0
-90
56
HIGA8991
396000
6473600
260
0
-90
74
HIGA8992
396161
6473599
260
0
-90
70
HIGA8993
396324
6473599
260
0
-90
64
HIGA8994
396478
6473600
260
0
-90
50
HIGA8995
396640
6473600
260
0
-90
41
HIGA8996
396802
6473599
260
0
-90
53
HIGA8997
396960
6473601
260
0
-90
59
HIGA8998
397122
6473600
260
0
-90
42
HIGA8999
397281
6473601
260
0
-90
35
HIGA9000
397441
6473602
260
0
-90
13
HIGA9001
397602
6473604
260
0
-90
6
HIGA9002
397759
6473600
260
0
-90
6
HIGA9003
397918
6473600
260
0
-90
21
HIGA9004
398079
6473602
260
0
-90
14
HIGA9005
398242
6473599
260
0
-90
19
HIGA9006
397280
6472965
260
0
-90
60
HIGA9007
397120
6472960
260
0
-90
66
HIGA9008
396959
6472958
260
0
-90
65
HIGA9009
396797
6472963
260
0
-90
72
HIGA9010
396640
6472960
260
0
-90
68
HIGA9011
396479
6472961
260
0
-90
70
HIGA9012
396319
6472960
260
0
-90
67
HIGA9013
396158
6472958
260
0
-90
65
HIGA9014
395999
6472960
260
0
-90
86
HIGA9015
395840
6472961
260
0
-90
49
HIGA9016
395680
6472961
260
0
-90
57
HIGA9017
395520
6472959
260
0
-90
59
HIGA9018
395360
6472960
260
0
-90
63
HIGA9019
395201
6472960
260
0
-90
48
HIGA9020
395040
6472960
260
0
-90
48
HIGA9021
394880
6472000
260
0
-90
16
HIGA9022
394719
6472001
260
0
-90
32
HIGA9023
394554
6472010
260
0
-90
32
HIGA9024
394401
6472000
260
0
-90
11
HIGA9025
394241
6472000
260
0
-90
85
HIGA9026
394080
6472001
260
0
-90
34
HIGA9027
393920
6472000
260
0
-90
74
HIGA9028
393760
6472002
260
0
-90
63
HIGA9029
393600
6472001
260
0
-90
63
Note: Eastings and Northings in MGA, Zone 51.
SOURCE Karora Resources Inc.