Karr Narula Joins Patient Square Capital as Founding Partner

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital , a dedicated health care investment firm, announced today that Karr Narula has joined as Founding Partner. Prior to joining Patient Square, Mr. Narula spent 13 years at KKR, where he was a Partner and Head of KKR's Portfolio Operations Team (KKR Capstone) in the Americas. In this role, he led the team responsible for value creation across all industries and asset classes in the Americas and directly drove value creation efforts within the health care sector.

At Patient Square, Mr. Narula will bring an operational lens to health care investment decisions and will oversee the Firm's Transformation and Growth (TAG) Team, which will deploy specialized transformation and growth capabilities to unlock value within portfolio companies. Mr. Narula joins the partnership which includes Managing Partner Jim Momtazee and other Founding Partners Alex Albert, Neel Varshney, M.D., Maria Walker, and Adam Fliss. Mr. Narula is the third Founding Partner at Patient Square who worked directly with Mr. Momtazee for multiple years at KKR.

During his tenure at KKR, Mr. Narula worked closely with health care portfolio companies across subsectors and stages of growth including Biomet, Harden Healthcare, Research Pharmaceutical Services, Air Medical Group Holdings, Amedisys, PRA Health Sciences, Panasonic Healthcare, Bayer Diabetes Care, Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Covenant Physician Partners, PharMerica, Brightspring Health Services, Envision Healthcare, and American Medical Response. He has served on the Boards of Directors of Blue Sprig Pediatrics and Access Physicians.

Mr. Narula was a member of KKR's Americas Private Equity Portfolio Management Committee, KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth Portfolio Management Committee, and KKR's Portfolio Operations Global Operating Committee. Earlier in his career, he assisted in developing KKR's Portfolio Operations capabilities in Asia. Prior to KKR, Mr. Narula was a private equity investor at HIG Capital and a consultant at Bain & Company.

"The health care industry is early in a period of accelerating change, during which innovation and transformation will be the keys to unlocking outsized growth for companies, delivering for investors, and driving improved health outcomes for patients," said Mr. Momtazee. "Karr and I have worked together for 13 years, and I know first-hand the extent of his health care network, his deep industry expertise, and the profound impact that he can deliver to company operations."

"I've spent the bulk of my career bringing an operator's perspective to health care investment decisions and then working on the ground, side-by-side with best-in-class management teams to drive transformational change," said Mr. Narula. "The inefficiency of the health care industry presents unprecedented opportunity for specialized and operationally-minded investors to strengthen companies and fundamentally improve quality of life for patients. As the son of a physician and a nurse, I couldn't be prouder to help build Patient Square Capital in partnership with a team whose mission and values are so aligned with mine."

Mr. Narula holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering with Distinction from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. We utilize our deep industry expertise, our broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies that will grow and thrive. We believe in the power these companies have to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square is purpose-built by a team of industry-leading executives, differentiated by the depth of our focus in health care, the breadth of our health care investing experience, and the network we can activate to drive differentiated outcomes. Most importantly, patients are squarely at the center of all that we do. For more information visit www.patientsquarecapital.com

