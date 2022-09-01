|
01.09.2022 12:30:00
Karuna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that senior management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Time: 9:40 a.m. ET
2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Time: 8:10 a.m. ET
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be archived for up to 30 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by serious mental illness. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.
