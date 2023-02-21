Karyopharm Announces Full Marketing Authorization For NEXPOVIO In The UK

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and the Menarini Group announced the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has granted full Marketing Authorization for NEXPOVIO in combination with once-weekly bortezomib and low-dose dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy. With this approval extending NEXPOVIO's indication in Great Britain, the conditional marketing authorization is now converted to full approval.

"We are pleased by the MHRA's decision to expand the indication for NEXPOVIO in Great Britain, bringing this important medicine to more people living with myeloma who may benefit," said Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO of Menarini.

Stemline Therapeutics, a subsidiary of the Menarini Group, will be responsible for all commercialization activities in the UK.

