Karyopharm Announces Updated Phase 1 Data Of Selinexor Combination In Treatment-Naïve Myelofibrosis

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) announced updated results from the Phase 1 portion of its study evaluating the safety and efficacy of once-weekly selinexor in combination with standard dose ruxolitinib in patients with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis (NCT04562389).

The data showed that the combination of selinexor with ruxolitinib achieved rapid and sustained spleen responses, encouraging improvements in symptoms and stabilization of hemoglobin levels in patients with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis.

As of October 21, 2022, 24 patients had been assigned to either a 40 mg or 60 mg once weekly dose of selinexor, in combination with ruxolitinib 15/20 mg BID (twice daily).

At week 24, 92% of efficacy evaluable patients demonstrated =35% reduction in spleen volume (SVR35). Ongoing reductions in SVR were seen from baseline to week 12 and week 24, with a 45% median reduction at week 12 and a 49% median reduction at week 24. 67% of the evaluable patients for symptom response at week 24 achieved =50% reduction (TSS50). 57% of transfusion-independent patients maintained or improved their hemoglobin levels.