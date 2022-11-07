Kasasa Announces "These Are My People" National + Local Contest

Kasasa is partnering with NBCUniversal and community banks and credit unions across the country to help people connect with their favorite humans through their "These Are My People" contest.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, today announced the launch of a national contest in partnership with NBCUniversal, and local contest where contestants have the chance to win cash prizes to help them connect with their favorite humans this holiday season. One national grand prize winner will receive $25,000, and two runner ups will receive $10,000.

Kasasa's "These Are My People" contest provides people the opportunity to share their story and how the prize money will help them connect with their loved ones, from buying flights to visit hometown friends not seen since the pandemic started, to helping a local small business that is struggling with rising costs, or to make a final mortgage payment ahead of retirement for grandparents.

"We believe your money should do more for you and your community. This holiday season, we're putting our money where our mouth is and giving back to help people spend time with their loved ones and strengthen their connections," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "We're helping community banks and credit unions do what they do best, give back to their communities."

Kasasa is also partnering with community banks and credit unions across the country as an extension of their "These Are My People" contest. More than 150 community financial institutions are participating and offering cash prizes to their local community members, who can also enter to win the national grand prize sponsored by Kasasa. In total, Kasasa and participating community banks and credit unions are awarding over $150,000 in cash prizes.

The contest will run from November 7, 2022 – December 7, 2022. To enter the national contest, visit http://kasasacontest.com to submit a photo and story about how the prize money would be used. Stories can also be added and shared on social media with the hashtags #TheseAreMyPeople, #Kasasa and #Contest. National winners will be selected by a Kasasa panel of judges and be announced on December 19.

Kasasa partners exclusively with community financial institutions — the only place consumers can find their innovative banking solutions. Kasasa serves hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across 3,400+ branches in all 50 states. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back nearly $3 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® promotes community banks and credit unions and inspires people to bank locally, so they can be proud of their money and do more good. An award-winning fintech and marketing services company, Kasasa provides reward checking accounts people love, the first-ever loan with Take-Backs™, relationship-powered referral programs, and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. ENTRY IN THIS CONTEST CONSTITUTES ENTRANT'S ACCEPTANCE OF THE CONTEST'S NATIONAL OFFICIAL RULES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are 18 years old or older. National Contest begins on November 7, 2022 at 12:00 A.M. CST and end on December 7, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. CST. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for National Official Rules, judging and prize details, visit kasasacontest.com. Sponsors: Kasasa LTD and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kasasa-announces-these-are-my-people-national--local-contest-301669955.html

SOURCE Kasasa