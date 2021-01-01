01.01.2021 03:01:00

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) and Encourages PRGX Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) on behalf of the company's current shareholders.

PRGX shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/prgx-global-inc/, for additional information about this investigation, and their legal rights and options with respect to this matter.

On December 24, 2020, PRGX announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by investment firm Ardian at a price of $7.71 per share in cash.  Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of PRGX's common stock will no longer be publicly traded. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether $7.71 per share provides sufficient consideration to PRGX's shareholders for their shares of common stock, and whether PRGX's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the agreement to sell the company to Ardian.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. 

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com 
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-stockholder-investigation-of-prgx-global-inc-prgx-and-encourages-prgx-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301199816.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

