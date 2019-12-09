Kasowitz -- The Streaming War is Coming: Patent Litigation Victory against Roku Heralds Advent of Streaming Technology Patent Wars

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a significant recent victory in a $200 million patent infringement lawsuit against Roku, the leading streaming platform in the United States, prominent patent litigator Jonathan K. Waldrop, of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, details, in an article published this week by Intellectual Property Magazine, why the case against Roku heralds the advent of broad-sweeping patent litigation against the major streaming technology companies.

The lawsuit, MV3 Partners LLC v. Roku, Inc., is scheduled for trial before Judge Alan Albright in the Western District of Texas in June 2020. As alleged in MV3's complaint, Roku earns hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and profit selling streaming media players and smart TVs nationwide that incorporate MV3's patented mobile streaming invention that allows users to stream content from mobile phones to televisions – all without payment to or license from MV3.

"Based on our success at the critical claim construction hearing in front of Judge Albright, we are confident that we will succeed at trial against Roku," stated Mr. Waldrop. "It is long past time for Roku to compensate MV3 for Roku's use of MV3's valuable technology," he added.

As Roku has alleged in its complaint, "Roku is facing massive liability in this case – including treble damages for what MV3 has alleged is Roku's willful infringement of MV3's patent," added Marc E. Kasowitz, managing partner of the Kasowitz firm, "and we look forward to going to trial."

In his Intellectual Property Magazine article, Mr. Waldrop predicts that MV3's lawsuit against Roku is likely to reverberate throughout the streaming industry, as well as further solidify the importance for patent litigation of the Western District of Texas, where many leading technology companies have operations. Ultimately at stake is the multi-billion dollar streaming content industry, encompassing giants such as Netflix, Disney, Hulu, Amazon and Apple: "[a]t the center of the streaming wars is the ability to stream content directly from mobile devices," and the Roku lawsuit heralds the beginning of MV3's campaign to obtain just compensation for the use of its technology by key streaming device manufacturers such as Roku, Microsoft, Samsung and Apple.

