Kaspersky extends cooperation with INTERPOL in joint fight against cybercrime

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity company, and INTERPOL have signed a new five-year agreement to reinforce their collaboration in the fight against cybercrime around the world. This is the second agreement between the two parties following the first signed in 2014.

On July 3, Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, and Tim Morris, Executive Director of Police Service at INTERPOL, signed a contribution agreement under which Kaspersky will provide human resources support, training, and threat intelligence data on the latest cybercriminal activities to INTERPOL, strengthening the organisation's cyberthreat hunting capabilities. The signing ceremony took place at INTERPOL World 2019, which is currently underway in Singapore.

This cooperation strengthens the existing relationship between the two organisations, ensuring information and technology sharing can support INTERPOL in cybercrime-related investigations. Within the new agreement, Kaspersky will share information about its cyberthreat research and provide the necessary tools to assist with full digital forensics, aimed at strengthening efforts on the prevention of cyberattacks.

"With the rise of sophisticated threat actors, collaboration across the ecosystem and the sharing of expertise is more crucial than ever. We are excited to continue the partnership with INTERPOL and to empower law enforcers with the information and technology needed to combat cybercrime across the globe," said Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, following the ceremony.

Kaspersky recognises the borderless nature of cybercrime and regularly participates in joint operations and cyberthreat investigations with the global IT security community, international organisations such as INTERPOL, law enforcement agencies and CERTs worldwide. The first among cybersecurity vendors, the company recently announced an advanced free service for Law Enforcement Agencies, aimed at increasing the awareness of how Kaspersky services operate and how they can help fight cybercrime and sophisticated cyberthreats. More information about the service can be found here.

