Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity now delivers centralized security audit and advanced XDR capabilities

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspersky today announces that its Industrial CyberSecurity (KICS) offering now provides customers with automated centralized compliance audit functions. The updated platform also promotes deeper integration of KICS for Nodes and KICS for Networks, provides advanced Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) capabilities and contains a new design for easy management. These additions come in response to the increasing numbers of attacks on operational technology (OT) infrastructure.

The threat landscape is rapidly changing with new, complicated computer-based systems being introduced into the OT infrastructure. According to Kaspersky ICS CERT, malicious objects were blocked on 34% of ICS computers in the first half of 2023. As industrial companies steadily ramp up digitalization and extend connectivity, they must pay more attention to their cybersecurity and use effective solutions to provide InfoSec professionals with the latest information on potential threats. The updated Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity platform is a direct response to this trend.

Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity is a native XDR Platform for industrial enterprises that is made and certified to protect OT and critical infrastructure equipment and networks from cyber-initiated threats. Designed to comprehensively secure the industrial automation and control systems it consists of KICS for Nodes that is aimed at endpoints of distributed control systems and KICS for Networks that monitors automation system network security.

Deeper integration of KICS components and advanced XDR capabilities

This new release allows KICS for Nodes to be used as an endpoint sensor for KICS for Networks, thus enabling network alerts enriched with data about the host, its processes, logged-in users and even host network communications with previously unattainable precision IT/OT security teams, Security Operation Center (SOC) analysts and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) engineers now have more visibility over suspicious actions and can provide a quick and correct response.

Enhanced with XDR capabilities, customers can now manage the KICS installation database from a single console and scale the OT Security Operations to a many of large, diverse, and geographically distributed sites. Companies can integrate different solutions from both Kaspersky and third-party vendors, collect all the telemetry and respond to threats from the same place. They can also implement Threat Intelligence Portals for an event enrichment process.

Automated security audit to address hidden threats

Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity now provides automated centralized security audit for Windows, Linux nodes, network devices. Using this new feature, customers can automatically audit OT hosts or a group of hosts for software vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance with local or international regulations and corporate policies. KICS uses open vulnerability and assessment language (OVAL) and Extensible Configuration Checklist Description Format (XCCDF) content to assess hosts.

Enriched with Kaspersky ICS CERT database, KICS provides automated compliance that enables the analysis of SCADA vulnerabilities. With the help of Kaspersky industrial data feeds, customers can receive the latest information about potential and already existing cyber risks regularly under configured parameters. All reports are saved in the KICS for Networks asset base.

Network Traffic Analysis for better incident investigation

Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) systems analyze traffic both at the perimeter and in the infrastructure and use a combined set of technologies. To detect attacks, they employ methods such as behavioral analysis, detection rules, indicators of compromise, and protocol inspection.

With the new release, KICS is improving its industrial NTA and now provides better detection of attacks like brute, spoofing and temporal anomalies by using a static analyzer. The Kaspersky platform displays network sessions providing users with information on session status, destinations, protocols and traffic data, it stores the traffic archive and allows advanced settings to save the information. KICS uploads PCAPs files1 to investigate incidents providing traffic data by node, protocol, time range and session.

"Kaspersky Industrial Cybersecurity is a crucial element of Kaspersky OT Cybersecurity ecosystem. With this new release, we allow our customers to build more reliable and converged protection of their IT and OT assets," said Claudio Martinelli, managing director for the Americas at Kaspersky. "Through the seamless integration of all components in the ecosystem, we continue to develop unique cross-product scenarios applicable to industrial enterprises. Following the extended detection and response concept we provide advanced and flexible features to manage cybersecurity systems for our customers."

To learn more about Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity, please visit the website.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

1 PCAP stands for Packet Capture. This is a file format used to store network packet data captured from a network interface.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspersky-industrial-cybersecurity-now-delivers-centralized-security-audit-and-advanced-xdr-capabilities-301967368.html

SOURCE Kaspersky