Kaspersky partners with EclecticIQ to empower businesses with first-hand Threat Intelligence

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of IT Security leaders commissioned by Kaspersky revealed that the role of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) analyst is amongst the most challenging to hire, with almost half (49%) of chief information security officers (CISOs) agreeing with this. Understaffing in this area may result in a tough situation when existing experts are overloaded with work. To help CTI analysts get relevant information from a single entry point instead of searching for and matching different sources, Kaspersky is collaborating with EclecticIQ.



The Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) from EclecticIQ collects intelligence from open sources, commercial suppliers and industry partnerships and makes them available in a central resource – empowering threat and SOC analysts with the latest actionable and relevant context on cyberthreats. This allows the analysts to stop or swiftly respond to threats through their existing security infrastructure.



With this integration, users can draw on Kaspersky's threat intelligence, including access to latest Threat Data Feeds, online search through historical CTI using Kaspersky Threat Lookup (which contains petabytes of information about threats), legitimate objects and their various relationships, and Kaspersky APT Intelligence Reports – revealing methods, tactics, and tools used by advanced malefactors.



EclecticIQ's cyberthreat intelligence analysts also use the data to provide additional services to clients through its Fusion Center. The center delivers thematic intelligence bundles, providing customers with a curated single source of relevant cyberthreat information from leading suppliers that is optimized for their organization.



"We are delighted to now offer our threat intelligence to EclecticIQ customers. EclecticIQ is focused on providing security intelligence to governments and enterprises, especially ones from the financial sector. Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Services have been proven to be a source of curated data – helping to defend businesses. And, through this collaboration, customers can benefit from more convenient access to up-to-date and proven insight on the global threat landscape," comments Veniamin Levtsov, VP, Corporate Business, at Kaspersky.



"EclecticIQ is constantly thriving to provide CTI analysts with the best possible tools for their work. Through the partnership with Kaspersky, we are able to present our customers with a variety of integrations that bring high-class intelligence to their analyst teams. In conjunction with the capabilities of our Threat Intelligence Platform, businesses and enterprises alike will be able to perform deeper and more informed analyses," said Pim Volkers Executive Vice president at EclecticIQ.



Kaspersky is continuing to work with a variety of partners to deliver threat intelligence feeds to more cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Further information about Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Services and how to incorporate them into your security infrastructure can be found here. More about the Threat Intelligence products and services of EclecticIQ can be found here.



About Kaspersky



Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.



About EclecticIQ



EclecticIQ enables intelligence-powered cybersecurity for government organizations and commercial enterprises. We develop analyst-centric products and services that align our clients' cybersecurity focus with their threat reality. The result is intelligence-led security, improved detection and prevention, and cost-efficient security investments.



Our solutions are built specifically for analysts across all intelligence-led security practices such as threat investigation and threat hunting, as well as incident response efforts. And we tightly integrate our solutions with our customers' IT security controls and systems.



EclecticIQ operates globally with offices in Europe, the United Kingdom, and North-America, and via certified value-adding partners.



Learn more at www.eclecticiq.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12808070



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspersky-partners-with-eclecticiq-to-empower-businesses-with-first-hand-threat-intelligence-300995808.html

SOURCE EclecticIQ