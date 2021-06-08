Kaspien to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

SPOKANE, Wash., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI, which is being held virtually on June 8-10, 2021.

Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra will be presenting virtually on Wednesday, June 9th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (12:00 p.m. Pacific time). To listen to the webcast and to register for the event, click here.

To receive additional information, please contact Kaspien's IR team at KSPN@gatewayir.com.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ:KSPN) is a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick and mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

