Katalon Raises $27 Million in Series A Funding Led by Elephant Partners

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalon, Inc., the provider of a leading test automation platform, today announced the closing of $27 million in series A funding led by Elephant Venture Capital.

Since its inception, Katalon's test automation platform has provided a solution for teams looking to quickly adopt and scale test automation in order to deliver better software faster. Katalon recently launched the TestOps test orchestration platform to streamline the continuous testing process and is working on features that will help make testing more efficient by leveraging AI capabilities.

This investment will help support the growth of the leadership team, accelerate the delivery of Katalon's roadmap and expand go-to-market capabilities.

"Software is a crucial driver of business innovation and a key competitive tool for many enterprises," said Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon. "Katalon's mission is to help companies release software at a faster pace with high quality."

About Katalon

Katalon is the leading provider of software test automation solutions. With a flexible platform for web, API, mobile, and desktop testing that fits teams, projects of any size, and any purpose, Katalon is widely trusted by a global community across over 160 countries.

Katalon is recognized as a top automation tool by prestigious reports such as Gartner, Capterra, and IT Central Station.

For more information, visit https://www.katalon.com.

About Elephant Partners

Elephant is a venture capital firm focused on the enterprise software, consumer internet, and mobile markets. To learn more about Elephant VC, please visit: https://elephantvc.com/.

