|
04.02.2020 01:49:00
Katanga Mining Announces Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources
ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its ore reserve and mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2019.
Key Updates: Mineral Resources
- Overall, the measured and indicated mineral resource for Kamoto Copper Company SA ("KCC") (in which the Company has a 75% interest) decreased by 10.7 million tonnes since December 31, 2018, and inferred mineral resource decreased by 1.4 million tonnes since December 31, 2018, primarily attributable to depletion from mining activities in 2019.
- Reduction in the mineral resources from 2019 mining activities occurred in KOV and Mashamba East open pits, KITD and KTO underground.
- There are no changes in the measured, indicated or inferred mineral resources reported for T-17 Open Pit / T-17 Underground Mine, Kananga Mine and Tilwezembe Open Pit Mine, as no mining and no geological work was undertaken in these areas in 2019.
- A reconciliation table comparing the 2018 and 2019 mineral resource estimates is set out in Annexure A.
Key Updates: Ore Reserves
- The result of the December 31, 2019 ore reserve estimate is a net decrease of 9.2 million tonnes of ore reserves since December 31, 2018, which is attributable to depletion due to mining activities in 2019.
- Depletion in the mineral reserves due to 2019 mining activities occurred in KOV and Mashamba East open pits, KITD and KTO underground.
- A reconciliation table comparing the 2018 and 2019 ore reserves is set out in Annexure B and the key mining parameters which inform the ore reserve estimates are set out in Annexure C.
KATANGA MINING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED ORE RESERVES
AND MINERAL RESOURCES 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
as at December 31, 2019
Ore Reserves
Mt
%TCu
%TCo
Proved
9
3.56
0.56
Probable
115
3.18
0.53
Proved & Probable
124
3.20
0.53
Mineral Resources
Measured
16
3.58
0.57
Indicated
249
3.69
0.54
Measured & Indicated
265
3.68
0.54
Inferred
163
3.80
0.45
More detailed ore reserve and mineral resource estimates are as follows:
KATANGA MINING LIMITED
PROVED AND PROBABLE ORE RESERVES 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9
as at December 31, 2019
Ore Reserves
Mt
%TCu
%TCo
KTO
25.8
3.39
0.54
Mashamba East Open Pit
28.4
2.06
0.62
T-17 Underground
11.3
3.65
0.62
KOV Open Pit
54.4
3.74
0.48
KITD Tailings (KCC PE525)
1.8
1.38
0.17
KITD Tailings (Gécamines PE8841)
1.8
1.44
0.17
TOTAL
124
3.20
0.53
KATANGA MINING LIMITED
MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9
as at December 31, 2019
Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources
Mt
%TCu
%TCo
KTO
77.0
3.92
0.48
Mashamba East Open Pit
52.9
1.70
0.64
T-17 Open Pit/T-17 Underground
13.6
3.89
0.61
KOV Open Pit/KOV Underground/KTE Underground
104.0
4.81
0.53
Kananga Mine
4.1
1.61
0.79
Tilwezembe Open Pit
9.5
1.89
0.60
KITD Tailings
3.8
1.42
0.17
TOTAL
265
3.68
0.54
KATANGA MINING LIMITED
INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9
as at December 31, 2019
Inferred Mineral Resources
Mt
%TCu
%TCo
KTO
48.4
3.83
0.38
Mashamba East Open Pit
14.6
2.74
0.52
T-17 Open Pit/T-17 Underground
5.2
4.21
0.98
KOV Open Pit/KOV Underground/KTE Underground
77.4
4.40
0.38
Kananga Mine
4.0
2.00
0.98
Tilwezembe Open Pit
13.8
1.75
0.60
KITD Tailings
0
0
0
TOTAL
163
3.80
0.45
Notes:
Qualified Person and Technical Report
This press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Tahir Usmani, P.Eng, APEGA, Mine Technical Services Manager of KCC and a 'qualified person' as such term is defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Tahir Usmani has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.
The Company's technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Material Assets of Katanga Mining Limited, Lualaba Province, Democratic Republic of Congo" dated November 7, 2019 is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Cautionary Note to US Investors concerning estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources
The above tables use the terms "Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources" in accordance with the ore reserves and mineral resource categories of the JORC Code. We advise US investors that while these terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the US Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. In accordance with Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. US investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.
Unless otherwise specified, all $ amounts referred to in this press release are U.S. dollars.
About Katanga Mining Limited
Katanga Mining Limited operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the mineral resources and ore reserves of the company, economic feasibility thereof, and the overall expected improvement of recoveries and grades. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company whether due to legal disputes, judicial action, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, rollout of new equipment, damage to equipment or otherwise; permitting, development, operations, expansion and acquisitions at KCC being consistent with the Company's current expectations; continued recognition of the Company's mining concessions and other assets, rights, titles and interests in the DRC; the continued effectiveness of interim solutions for uranium identified in cobalt or the completion of the ion exchange plant or other long-term solution in the time contemplated, at the expected cost of construction; political and legal developments in the DRC being consistent with its current expectations; the continued provision or procurement of additional funding from Glencore for operations; new equipment performing consistent with expectations; the exchange rate between the US dollar, South African rand, British pounds, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, Congolese franc and Euro being approximately consistent with current levels; certain price assumptions for copper and cobalt; prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; production, operating expenses and cost of sales forecasts for the Company meeting expectations; the accuracy of the current ore reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company (including but not limited to ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); and labour and material costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although Katanga has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Annexure A
Katanga Mining Limited Mineral Resource Reconciliation at December 31, 2019 and 2018
Classification
Project Area
2019
2018
Variance
Mt
%TCu
%TCo
Mt
%TCu
%TCo
Mt
Measured
KTO
12.0
3.90
0.59
12.1
3.90
0.59
-0.1
Mashamba East Open Pit
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
T-17 Open Pit/T-17 Underground
4.2
2.66
0.51
4.2
2.66
0.51
0
KOV Open Pit/KOV Underground/KTE Underground
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kananga Mine
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tilwezembe Open Pit
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
KITD Tailings
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Subtotal
16.2
3.58
0.57
16.3
3.58
0.57
-0.1
Indicated
KTO
65.0
3.93
0.46
65.6
3.92
0.46
-0.6
Mashamba East Open Pit
52.9
1.70
0.64
57.8
1.72
0.63
-4.9
T-17 Open Pit/T-17 Underground
9.4
4.44
0.65
9.4
4.44
0.65
0
KOV Open Pit/KOV Underground/KTE Underground
104.0
4.81
0.53
106.8
4.8
0.53
-2.9
Kananga Mine
4.1
1.61
0.79
4.1
1.61
0.79
0
Tilwezembe Open Pit
9.5
1.89
0.60
9.5
1.89
0.60
0
KITD Tailings
3.8
1.42
0.17
6.1
1.44
0.17
-2.3
Subtotal
248.7
3.69
0.54
259.3
3.64
0.54
-10.6
Measured and Indicated
KTO
77.0
3.92
0.48
77.7
3.92
0.48
-0.7
Mashamba East Open Pit
52.9
1.70
0.64
57.8
1.72
0.63
-4.9
T-17 Open Pit/T-17 Underground
13.6
3.89
0.61
13.6
3.89
0.61
0
KOV Open Pit/KOV Underground/KTE Underground
104.0
4.81
0.53
106.8
4.80
0.53
-2.9
Kananga Mine
4.1
1.61
0.79
4.1
1.61
0.79
0
Tilwezembe Open Pit
9.5
1.89
0.60
9.5
1.89
0.60
0
KITD Tailings
3.8
1.42
0.17
6.1
1.44
0.17
-2.3
TOTAL
264.9
3.68
0.54
275.6
3.64
0.54
-10.7
Inferred
KTO
48.4
3.83
0.38
48.4
3.83
0.38
0
Mashamba East Open Pit
14.6
2.74
0.52
15.9
2.72
0.51
-1.3
T-17 Open Pit/T-17 Underground
5.2
4.21
0.98
5.2
4.21
0.98
0
KOV Open Pit/KOV Underground/KTE Underground
77.4
4.40
0.38
77.6
4.40
0.38
-0.2
Kananga Mine
4.0
2.00
0.98
4.0
2.00
0.98
0
Tilwezembe Open Pit
13.8
1.75
0.60
13.8
1.75
0.60
0
KITD Tailings
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL
163.5
3.80
0.45
164.9
3.78
0.44
-1.4
Notes: See the footnotes on pages 3-4 of this press release.
Annexure B
Katanga Mining Limited Ore Reserve Reconciliation as at December 31, 2019 and 2018
Mining operation
2019 Reserve Estimate
2018 Reserve Estimate
Variance
Mt
%TCu
%TCo
Mt
%TCu
%TCo
Mt
KTO
25.8
3.39
0.54
26.6
3.40
0.54
-0.7
T-17 Underground
11.3
3.65
0.62
11.3
3.65
0.62
0.0
Mashamba East Open pit
28.4
2.06
0.62
31.6
2.15
0.60
-3.2
KOV Open Pit
54.4
3.74
0.48
57.5
3.72
0.48
-3.1
KITD Tailings (KCC PE525)
1.8
1.38
0.17
2.8
1.42
0.16
-1.0
KITD Tailings (Gécamines PE8841)
1.8
1.44
0.17
2.9
1.45
0.17
-1.1
Total
123.5
3.20
0.53
132.7
3.18
0.52
- 9.2
Notes: See the footnotes on pages 3-4 of this press release.
Annexure C
Operation
Mining Dilutions
Mining and Pillar Losses
Geological Losses
Cut-off Grade (Cu)
Processing Recoveries (Cu)
Processing Recoveries (Co)
KTO Underground
5% to 10%
5%
5%
1.50%
76.2%
65%
KOV Open Pit
20%
5%
0%
0.65%
85%
65%
T17 Underground
8%
8%
8%
1.20%
85%
65%
Mashamba East Open Pit
7.9%
5%
0%
0.65%
85%
65%
SOURCE Katanga Mining Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht fester aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich über 13.000 Punkten -- Shanghai Composite mit Crash
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Montag freundlich. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag in Rot, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen und die Marke von 13.000 Punkten zurückerobern konnte. Auf dem chinesischen Festland brach die Börse ein.