Katapult: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) detailed its first quarterly financial performance as a combined company following its merger with Aaron's and CCFI. The transaction creates a scaled finance platform serving nonprime consumers across retail, lease-to-own, and consumer finance channels. Managing nearly $1.5 billion in total loans and leases, the business is now focused on extracting merger synergies and streamlining its debt structure. Three things management said stand out.

Combining corporate functions, technology platforms, and marketing teams allows Katapult to eliminate redundant operating expenses across its three legacy businesses. Actively implementing these cost reductions early helps protect profitability as the company integrates its operations.

Katapult carries $1.95 billion in debt scattered across 18 separate credit facilities from legacy transactions. Simplifying this complex capital structure offers significant interest rate savings that drop directly to the bottom line.

Continue reading