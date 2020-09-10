Kate Farms Awarded Supplier Agreement With Premier

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms, a plant-based, clinically-proven nutritional formula company, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for medical and enteral nutrition with Premier effective August 1, 2020. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for all pediatric and adult nutritional products available from Kate Farms.

"At Kate Farms, it's our mission to make nutrition the foundation of health so anyone with chronic diseases and intolerance issues can live their best lives," said Dr. Cynthia Ambres, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kate Farms. "We are delighted to provide the hospitals within the Premier alliance access to Kate Farms' plant-based, clinically-proven enteral formulas to help their patients thrive."

Kate Farms drives innovation and clinically improves patient health outcomes in medical nutrition through its higher standard, plant-based formulas. All Kate Farms organic, non-GMO, plant-based products taste great and support patients needing supplemental or sole-source nutrition, for both oral and tube feeding. Kate Farms offers the broadest plant-based product portfolio for medical nutrition, having the most researched plant-based formulas clinically proven to improve weight gain and tolerance for patients. Kate Farms is transforming health care by providing clinicians and patients a new choice for medical nutrition. Kate Farms is available in most of the leading hospitals across the country and carried by all major hospital distributors.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is thriving, and parents and healthcare professionals are driving a movement that says tolerance is no longer the acceptable measure of effectiveness in medical nutrition.

Kate Farms produces unique, plant-based, organic, clinically proven nutritional formulas without major allergens including soy, dairy and corn. Eligible for insurance coverage by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC1 programs, Kate Farms formulas are made of easily digested organic pea protein, prebiotic soluble fiber from organic agave inulin and a clinically effective phytonutrient blend that provides antioxidants. Kate Farms flows easily through a feeding tube and is also used orally because of its great taste. Kate Farms formulas are on formulary with many leading children's and adult hospital systems across the country and is available for 95% of US hospitals to offer. Kate Farms tastes great and is also available at www.katefarms.com.

For more information, visit www.katefarms.com

1 WIC is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for USDA's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

