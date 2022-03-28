KATE MOSS ENTERS THE GAMING METAVERSE AS A SUPERMODEL AVATAR ON MOBILE FASHION GAME DREST

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most celebrated style icons of our time, Kate Moss, comes out to play on DREST, the world's first luxury fashion styling game today, for two weeks of high-fashion styling challenges.

DREST players are invited to dress Kate using clothing and accessories from the 250+ luxury brands available in DREST, including Gucci, Burberry and Versace, together with pieces from the supermodel's collaboration with fine jewellery house Messika.

GET CLOSE UP WITH KATE

The styling challenges pay homage to Kate's most iconic fashion moments, tasking players with creating looks that demonstrate their fashion talent.

Players can also design beauty looks for the supermodel, using an edit of DREST'S 100s of makeup items. A choice of five unique hairstyles, designed in consultation with legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight, are also available for players to complete Kate's look with, as well as three exclusive shoot backgrounds – a fashion runway, Cotswolds field (to emulate Kate's countryside home) and luxury hotel lobby.

"It was incredible to see the avatar DREST has made of me, and I enjoyed being involved in the creative process, just as I did when designing my high jewellery collection for Messika. I'm excited to see how the players will style me over the next two weeks. My tip? You can never wear too many diamonds!"

Kate Moss.

WIN A DIAMOND PIECE

DREST stylists can use items from the Messika by Kate Moss collection for free in every dedicated Kate challenge, and one lucky DREST stylist, chosen by Kate herself, will win a 'Baby Move' pendant in white gold worth £2630/$3437.

"I told Kate about DREST in the very early stages of development. Back then, so many people in the fashion industry thought I was crazy to think the worlds of high-fashion and gaming could align, but not Kate. She got it immediately and loved the concept. Kate is a truly global fashion icon, so to have her make her first in-game avatar appearance in the DREST metaverse is incredibly exciting."

Lucy Yeomans. DREST Founder and Co-Chair

